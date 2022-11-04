Thanksgiving will be here soon and one local business has been hosting a food drive for nearly a decade to help collect food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Robert Lafaro and his team with Lafaro Insurance has hosted a food drive ahead of the holiday season. He sets up outside of Bello's grocery store in Colony Plaza in hopes that people will donate non-perishable items. "We want to be one more opportunity for people to have that opportunity to give back so they can take part in that holiday giving", said Lafaro.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO