Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
Benefit Dinner Held for Paralyzed Teenager
After an ATV accident in late July, Grady Bonnett lost the use of his legs, but his family and community are hoping a fundraiser will help him heal. The Bonnett family is looking into an experimental surgery that may give their son the use of this legs back. The Bonnetts'...
LECOM opens new School of Podiatry
New medical opportunities are coming to LECOM that will give students the chance to further their education. LECOM announced on Friday the opening of its new School of Podiatry, where a three year surgical residency will take place following the completion of medical school. The provost of LECOM said those that are accepted will sit […]
Jefferson Educational Society Hosts Global Summit on Education
In partnership with the United Way of Erie County, the Jefferson Educational Society hosted a discussion on education. Panelists which included Erie Public Schools Superintendent Brian Polito lead the discussion on the Community School Model. The panel also talked about the Erie School District's plans for the nearly $16 million...
Local Business Hosts Food Drive
Thanksgiving will be here soon and one local business has been hosting a food drive for nearly a decade to help collect food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Robert Lafaro and his team with Lafaro Insurance has hosted a food drive ahead of the holiday season. He sets up outside of Bello's grocery store in Colony Plaza in hopes that people will donate non-perishable items. "We want to be one more opportunity for people to have that opportunity to give back so they can take part in that holiday giving", said Lafaro.
Betts Park is a Recreational Hotspot: Community Gems
One place that will likely be busy this weekend with the warmer weather conditions is right in Warren. This Community Gem has been around for about 50 years, it's a special place for people in Warren and beyond. It's Betts Park. No matter the weather, a walk through Betts Park...
Veterans Parade on State Street kicks off
A Veterans Parade kicked off at the corner of 26th and State streets and ended at the Erie VA Medical Center. The parade included “Vettes for Vets” cadets from Erie schools, flags from each branch of the armed forces, and more. Organizers of the parade said this is an excellent opportunity for the region to […]
Cochranton Junior Fair Board Sponsors Gingerbread House Competition
The Cochranton Junior Fair Board is sponsoring a competition that is a great way to begin the holiday season. From November 3rd through the 5th, at Lay of the Lourdes (251 Franklin Street), there will be a Gingerbread House competition. Organizers said there will be a Norwegian Style Gingerbread House,...
Community Shelter Services to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless Families
Community Shelter Services is planning to build tiny homes for families who have nowhere else to go. The organization just received $15,000 to build its first tiny home outside of the West 17th Street shelter. The 10 feet by 14 feet homes are expected to be similar to the ones...
Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center
A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one […]
Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge
Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
Hagen History Center offering free admission first two Sundays in November
There are free opportunities to check out exhibits at the Watson-Curtze Mansion, one being this Sunday. On Sundays over the next two weeks, families are invited to the Watson-Curtze Mansion on West 6th Street. This Sunday is your last chance to see the More Murder and Mayhem pop up exhibit. Visitors will also be able […]
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
Clean-up Continues After County Office Building Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to clean-up following a major water main break at one of Chautauqua County’s office buildings. Due to a water line break at the HRC Building in Mayville this week, the second, third and fourth floors of the building will continue to be closed to the public.
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
Be a Tourist: Events around town Nov. 4-6
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! North East Arts Council Arts Immersion Day Join the North East Arts Council for their Arts Immersion Day on Sunday, Nov. 6! Included with […]
Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
