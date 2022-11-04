ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As U.S. team assembles for World Cup, optimism and pessimism abound | Michael Arace

By Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
A chunk of the United States Men’s National Team – the handful of players whose MLS seasons are finished – on Friday wrapped up a “fitness camp” in Frisco, Texas. There, they trained with the U-20 national team, Aidan Morris included. The general consensus, or at least the hopeful belief, is that more players of the ilk of Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest are in the pipeline. But that is a story for another day.

While senior team coach Gregg Berhalter conducted the Frisco camp, he kept close tabs on Reyna, Dest and others whose club teams are in season in Europe, and who will carry the Stars & Stripes into the Qatar World Cup. The world’s biggest sporting event looms.

Berhalter will reveal his 26-player World Cup roster in a made-for-ESPN2 event at Brooklyn Steel, a music theater in New York City, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Then, U.S.-based and European-based players will begin making their way to Qatar. They will have one week and six practice sessions before they play their first game of group play.

The USMNT underperformed (to use a nice word) during their September camp, which included a 2-0 loss to Japan and a 0-0 tie with Saudi Arabia. Given the aftertaste of that camp, the injury situation the Yanks are facing their tough group-stage opponents in Qatar, the U.S. is not exactly a favorite to make it into the knockout round.

Berhalter was candid about the September camp.

He said, “I know the results weren’t great, but I think it was a good camp for us in terms of learning, in terms of seeing how the pressure is affecting the guys. It was a strange camp, I would say. I think we also needed it. It reset some of our mindset about what it’s going to take to be successful. It was a good eye-opener for us.”

He also said, “We were missing five starters last camp, you know? Now these guys are back and healthy, or getting healthy. I think it’s misleading to base what we’re going to do in the World Cup on last camp. But it is what it is for us. It doesn’t matter.”

Roster prognosticators, begin parsing: “We were missing five starters last camp” is a reference to then-injured Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen, Tim Weah, Chris Richards, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Yunus Musah. That’s six. Pick the five you think Berhalter will have on his roster.

And here’s another clue: Berhalter said seven MLS players in Frisco this week will be on his roster, and there were nine – Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Jordan Morris, Christian Roldan, Gaga Slonina, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman. Eliminate two. And then figure out the 19 European-based players who will be on the roster.

Injuries are a major topic of conversation for every national team coach headed to Qatar. For those who follow the USMNT, the subject seems to elicit much doom. It’s certainly possible that the disaster of 2017, when soaring optimism crashed in an epic failure to qualify, has taken a 180-degree turn toward abject pessimism. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

In any case, here’s what Berhalter said about the injury problem:

“We’re getting the data from all the (European) clubs so we know exactly what the guys are doing; the injured guys, we know what levels they’re reaching; the healthy guys, we know exactly what workloads they’re doing. And we’re really starting to plan that first week when everyone gets to camp and really prepare them for that first game.

“There’s a number of guys that have slight things that we’re monitoring. Luca de la Torre has a hamstring. Josh Sargent has a calf. Weston McKennie has a thigh injury that we’re monitoring. Matt Turner has a little bit of a groin.”

Also: Dest, a right back for A.C. Milan, missed a Champions League game with “adductor fatigue” Thursday, and center back Chris Richards of Crystal Palace has been battling injuries for two months.

While Berhalter must have serious concerns – Turner is a potential starter at goalkeeper, McKennie is a key piece at midfield and Dest is a dynamic outside back – he did not sound a pessimistic note in our conversation. He knows more about the health of his players than, say, the dudes at the railing of the local soccer bar. He is a coach who sometimes crackles with amperage, and, at this point, he’s psyched.

“This is why I signed on for this job, for this opportunity,” Berhalter said. “We’re relishing it as a staff, as a team. It’s a dream come true to lead this team to a World Cup.”

Since Berhalter took control of the national team in 2019, after the disaster of the last World Cup cycle, the USMNT has posted a 36-10-10 record and has reassumed ownership of its arch, hemispheric rival, Mexico. Now, the youngest national team on the globe is back in world’s biggest sporting event. The ultimate question will be answered: Are they ready?

