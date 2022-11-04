Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh
Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour
It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras Tour tickets, which you can get here on StubHub. The Eras Tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and. , as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released...
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
Virginia Beach gets Instagram shoutout from Justin Timberlake
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 20 years ago, a major music star broke onto the scene -- and his first album was actually recorded in Hampton Roads. On Nov. 5, American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake posted a nearly five-minute-long throwback video on his Instagram, shouting out Virginia Beach and the integral role the city played in jump-starting his career.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Los Angeles Show CANCELED: Was It Because of the Singer’s Voice?
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! The singer canceled one of his highly-anticipated shows in Los Angeles; find out below the reason for the postponement and what date is affected. The former One Direction member is set to perform at the Kia Forum in California, but the famed venue took...
New this week: Bruce Springsteen, 'The Big Brunch' and Sonic
This week's new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" fame has "The Big Brunch," a cooking competition he created and hosts
‘It’s All Love:’ D.C. Soul-Punk Band Lightmare Will Say Goodbye At Final Show This Weekend
As D.C. soul-punk band Lightmare pumps itself up for its final performance this weekend, they can’t help but remember their first official gig at Looking Glass Lounge in 2017. The bar wasn’t a venue yet, but lead singer Shady Rose managed to convince the owner to let them put...
Overheard In D.C.: Nicolas Cage
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
D.C. Chosen To Host WorldPride In 2025 — In Time To Celebrate Capital Pride’s 50th Anniversary
In 2025, D.C. will host WorldPride, one of the biggest LGBTQIA+ celebrations in the world. The selection comes after InterPride, an international association representing more than 400 organizations from 70 countries, had to cancel their original plans with Taiwan to hold the celebration. WorldPride is typically held every two years,...
Troubled D.C. Sports Betting App Would Get Competition Under New Bill
A new bill in the D.C. Council would open up the city to multiple mobile sports betting apps, effectively undoing the virtual monopoly currently held by the D.C. Lottery and its widely criticized GambetDC app. The measure, authored by Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), would also terminate the city’s current...
