Axios Raleigh

Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras Tour tickets, which you can get here on StubHub. The Eras Tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and. , as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released...
Virginia Beach gets Instagram shoutout from Justin Timberlake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 20 years ago, a major music star broke onto the scene -- and his first album was actually recorded in Hampton Roads. On Nov. 5, American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake posted a nearly five-minute-long throwback video on his Instagram, shouting out Virginia Beach and the integral role the city played in jump-starting his career.
Overheard In D.C.: Nicolas Cage

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Troubled D.C. Sports Betting App Would Get Competition Under New Bill

A new bill in the D.C. Council would open up the city to multiple mobile sports betting apps, effectively undoing the virtual monopoly currently held by the D.C. Lottery and its widely criticized GambetDC app. The measure, authored by Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), would also terminate the city’s current...
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

