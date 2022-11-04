Read full article on original website
“Meet Me in the Bathroom” Doc Chronicles the End of an Era for the Music Industry
On a Zoom call last week, Will Lovelace apologized for the fact that he and his fellow documentary director Dylan Southern might sound, in his words, a little “wooly-headed.” Their upcoming movie Meet Me in the Bathroom, a cinematic version of the oral history book of the same name from 2017, had its premiere in Los Angeles the night before.
Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale
From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
Luca Guadagnino on Directing 'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' and Having Martin Scorsese In the Documentary
In 2020, Bones and All filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Ahead of the documentary’s release this year with Sony Pictures Classics, Guadagnino sat down to talk with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub. In no time at all, it’s made clear the director’s passion for Salvatore Ferragamo, the 20th-century cobbler-turned-luxury-shoemaker who began his art at the mind-boggling age of 12. After emigrating to Southern California from his home in Italy, Ferragamo’s talent enamored stars like Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford and Marilyn Monroe. The documentary features appearances by Martin Scorcese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, as well as actual audio from Ferragamo himself.
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)
The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently, giving fans their first look at Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) newest adventure. Among the action and drama of the trailer, some fans were shocked to see that the role of Cassie Lang had been recast. Though Emma Fuhrmann played that...
Vault Comics Launches "Headshell" Imprint for Musician-Led Comics
Creator-owned comics have been on the rise in recent years across indie (read: non-Big Two) publishers like Image or Legendary Comics. Much of those new books are from well established comics presences such as Saladin Ahmed or Christian Ward, but actors like Keanu Reeves and Oscar Isaac have also recently joined in on the fun. Celebrities jump to different mediums quite frequently, and now musicians will be making some comics of their own.
Ryan Coogler Details the Pressure He Felt During 'Black Panther'
Everyone knows – or at least assumes – that putting a Marvel movie together takes a lot of work. This is especially difficult if you are a newcomer tasked with introducing a whole new world to an audience that comes into movie theaters with sky-high expectations. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler knows all about it, and in a recent interview with The Official Black Panther Podcast, he talked about the pressure he felt when bringing 2018's Black Panther to life.
‘The Music Man’ With Hugh Jackman Extends Broadway Run
Hugh Jackman isn’t leaving River City just yet. “The Music Man” is extending its Broadway run and will now play its “positively final performance” on Jan. 15, 2023. The hit musical was set to end its run on Jan. 1, but producers prolonged its final curtain call due to popular demand. The revival, which stars Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will have played 374 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow. After several COVID-related delays, “The Music Man” began preview performances in 2021 and officially opened in early...
10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film
Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
10 Movies Let Down by an Underwhelming Twist, From 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'The Village'
Don't Worry Darling was one of the most controversial films of the year. Drama surrounded the film long before its release, with a rumored feud between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, missed press events, and even the hilarious Spitgate, with some people believing Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.
Studio Behind 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is Developing Horror Take on 'Peter Pan'
After receiving word of a theatrical release nationwide for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Jagged Edge Productions, the studio behind the Winnie the Pooh retelling is now setting its sights on another project. Tapping director Rhys Frake-Waterfield once again, the studio is set to now developing a take on Peter Pan.
'Stranger Things': The 10 Best Songs Used in the Show
The fifth season of Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi series Stranger Things isn't expected to arrive on the streaming service until at least 2024, giving fans a lot of time to rewatch the series, looking for hidden details and missed plot points. One thing every fan of the show is aware of,...
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
How Stephen King's Dollar Store Priced Horror Led to an Oscar-Nominated Film
With over 60 novels, somewhere around 50 film adaptations, and more than 200 short stories, Stephen King is a master contributor of the horror genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find others within the horror community who have achieved the excellence and notoriety he has. One thing that Stephen King has contributed to the horror and film community that goes widely unnoticed is his Dollar Baby Program. This program allows aspiring filmmakers to get their start by being allowed to use one of King's short stories and turn it into a short film. Sweet, right?! The cherry on top is that these short stories only cost the filmmakers $1. You read that right, just $1! Four quarters are all it takes to get your film adaptation in the hands of arguably the greatest horror writer of all time.
