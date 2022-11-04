Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies are back! Beloved New Orleans treat returns after decade of longing, craving
There was surprise, delight, even some incredulity. But it was true: Hubig’s Pies are back. The first, lucky New Orleanians to get their hot little hands on fresh Hubig’s pies after more than a decade finally did so on Sunday morning. There was a choice of apple and...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Po-Boys in New Orleans
The po-boy is a classic. It’s been a staple in New Orleans food since its 1929 creation by brothers Benny and Clovis Martin and a must for anyone traveling to the city. Most New Orleans kids had a po-boy before a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But, with the amount of offerings around the city,
NOLA.com
New Orleans schoolteacher found dead in Mexico City; family, friends seek answers
A New Orleans schoolteacher visiting Mexico City was found dead in his vacation rental last weekend. Now, his family and friends are begging to get his body home, as they await more details about his death. The U.S. State Department on Friday said three U.S. citizens died in the rental...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine nips Brother Martin to enter playoffs having won four of its past five
St. Augustine and Brother Martin gave no quarter and asked for none either in their regular-season ending slugfest Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. St. Augustine capitalized on the passing of Amare Cooper, some timely receiving by wide receiver Josh Jackson and tight end Hubert Caliste, an interception by linebacker Caleb Blanco and the accurate left leg of Stewart McCall to record a 14-13 District 9-5A victory.
NOLA.com
He learned to swim so his grandfather would let him go fishing. Now this Rummel junior is a metro champion.
Calix Hammett learned to swim when he was 5-years-old so that his grandfather would let him go on a boat with him to go fishing. Now, the Rummel junior can do more than simply stay afloat. Hammond won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was named the outstanding boys swimmer at the New Orleans metro swimming championships Sunday at Franco’s Health Club & Spa in Mandeville.
Houston Chronicle
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NOLA.com
New Orleans future funk band Water Seed releases new post-apocalyptic comic book
A while back, drummer Lou Hill was driving through a desolate stretch of west Texas on his way to join his Water Seed bandmates for a show on the West Coast when a thought struck him. “I was just sitting there like, man, singers would never survive an apocalypse,” Hill...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-John Curtis, St. Charles-Newman and Jesuit-Rummel are...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
Depressed in New Orleans
Words can not express the love and gratitude I have experienced today! I had to bench myself from the game of life after years of fighting to survive physically and mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. It was like one day last year I was sharing what I was continually going through, and the next moment my heart was racing, my chest felt full, sweat dripped from every pore of my body, a sense of doom and failure evaded my mind, and everything seemed to close in on me.
NOLA.com
Teachers and staff at The Rooted School in New Orleans form union
The board that oversees the Rooted School New Orleans has voted unanimously to recognize a union formed by teachers and staff at the school, making it the fifth charter school in New Orleans with a unionized staff. The Rooted Union of Staff & Teachers formed as a chapter of United...
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
NOLA.com
Three Rivers Art Festival expected to draw big crowds to Covington
Covington's Three Rivers Art Festival kicks off Nov. 12 along five downtown city blocks. The Three Rivers event began in 1997 when its founders, after visiting an arts festival in Fairhope, Alabama, decided that Covington needed its own festival to help artists and to support the economic development of downtown.
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
NOLA.com
Destrehan seeks another deep run in nonselect football playoffs; see New Orleans area pairings here
No. 3 Destrehan has the highest playoff seeding among New Orleans area schools in the nonselect football brackets as the Wildcats seek another deep run into the playoffs. Destrehan, among four Division I teams to earn a bye to the regional round, has reached the state semifinal round seven times in the past nine seasons and twice finished as a state runner-up.
NOLA.com
Two women were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street just after midnight Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The women, 28 and 54, were walking in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (map) when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot, police said. One woman...
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
