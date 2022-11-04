Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
q101online.com
Edinburg man sought for break-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to school
SHENANDOAH, Va. – County law enforcement officers responded to reports of a student in possession of possible weapon during classes at Page County High School on Friday, November 4.
theriver953.com
Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
Suspected 'Shopping Cart Killer' to get mental health evaluation
A judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.
wsvaonline.com
Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man
A Staunton man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that ended early this morning. Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:20 last night to the 14-hundred block of New Hope Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy tried to make contact with the subject in question.
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday. The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
cbs19news
Seeking information in Madison County fraud case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
q101online.com
Two trials planned for shopping cart killer
It will be two separate murder trials for the so-called shopping cart killer. Anthony Eugene Robinson was indicted on five charges this morning by a Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury. Two of the charges are first-degree murder in the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita...
cbs19news
Seeking information on larceny suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg
Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
NBC12
1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
Comments / 0