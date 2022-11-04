Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Related
Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
macaronikid.com
Welcome to 24 Days of Gratitude
Hello and welcome to 24 days of gratitude. Macaroni KID of Decatur, Macaroni KID of East Atlanta, and Macaroni KID of Greensboro have come together to celebrate twenty-four days of gratitude. Our gratitude celebration will run from Tuesday, November 1st through Thursday, November 24th, Thanksgiving Day. Shawn Hall and Kimberly Wright are long-time friends who met at Bennett College when they were in college. Shawn publishes Macaroni KID of Greensboro North Carolina and Kimberly publishes Macaroni KID of Decatur and Macaroni KID of East Atlanta both out of Georgia.
2 The Rescue: Meet Macie
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Macie! This beautiful young pup is ready to be your new sidekick and companion in life!. Macie is a little over a year old and she's ready for your adventures. She'll enjoy going on hikes with you. Want to take a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood? Macie will grab her leash and lead the way.
Meet Scrappy, the Greensboro Fire Department’s official fire cat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whoever said a fire station’s pet had to be a dog? On Saturday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a little appreciation for a 15-year veteran of the department: Scrappy T. Cat. “While most fire departments have dogs, our Station 19 crew adopted Scrappy almost 15 years ago,” the fire department said. […]
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run raises more than $88,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run raised $88,037.40 in the fight against breast cancer. “I am always delighted that so many people in our community come here to support local women find and survive breast cancer,” said Susan Pedaline, DNP, chief nursing officer, Moses Cone Hospital and vice president, Cone Health Maternal-Child Service.
Holiday Market brings business and holiday cheer to Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It felt more like summer outside the Greensboro Coliseum, but inside, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. "It's not as early as you think, but it does feel a little bit early," said Tami Gilmore, the Holiday Market Director. This year many are getting...
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Franklin Boulevard closed after accident
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard is closed after an accident in Greensboro. Police arrived at the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Both directions of Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street are closed. Drivers are...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Train hits pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.” At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing […]
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting, after a man was injured. Police arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to the hospital by two...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Randolph County, NC
See picturesque river valleys, pristine wilderness locations, and other beautiful sights that make Randolph County, North Carolina, known to many. Even though Randolph County is a part of the biggest metropolitan area in the state, it still has numerous environmental attractions. Its prime natural location is why this county is...
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by Greensboro officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
WXII 12
Inflation is impacting NC businesses ahead of the holiday season
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Salem Kitchen has been operating in Winston-Salem for 30 years, but this year inflation is straining the business ahead of Thanksgiving. This is the time of year when the kitchen is filled with employees preparing orders ahead of Thanksgiving. Already, the Triad-based business has seen an influx of orders for thanksgiving meals, but inflation has caused the ingredients the business regularly uses to be more expensive.
‘Complete shock’: Woman unknowingly drives for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket beside her
Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro, North Carolina not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her the entire time, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0