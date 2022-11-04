Hello and welcome to 24 days of gratitude. Macaroni KID of Decatur, Macaroni KID of East Atlanta, and Macaroni KID of Greensboro have come together to celebrate twenty-four days of gratitude. Our gratitude celebration will run from Tuesday, November 1st through Thursday, November 24th, Thanksgiving Day. Shawn Hall and Kimberly Wright are long-time friends who met at Bennett College when they were in college. Shawn publishes Macaroni KID of Greensboro North Carolina and Kimberly publishes Macaroni KID of Decatur and Macaroni KID of East Atlanta both out of Georgia.

