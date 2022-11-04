ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike Loop

WDBJ 7 is reporting that a new mountain bike loop has been added to the Roanoke River Greenway. This new development to the Roanoke River Greenway is located near Vic Thomas Park, where the trail, now has the addition of a mountain biking loop thanks to residents who applied for a “Project Outside Grant.”
ROANOKE, VA

