Springfield, IL

WAND TV

Noodles & Company to reopen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Noodles & Company location is set to reopen on November 16. According to a press release, franchise operator IWI Ventures closed the restaurant on August 4 to "refresh the restaurant, team, and service." Located on the south side of the White Oak Mall,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Public invited to discuss future of MacArthur blvd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to an open house about the future of MacArthur Boulevard. There will be exhibits on display about the project to develop the major thoroughfare. The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 17 at Franklin Middle School. Residents...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Cash For Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake. BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign,...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste

Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois

Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
CISCO, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale

DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, A Festival with a Twist. The event showcases evergreen trees decorated for the holidays by various business and organizations lining a trail through Hickory Point Golf Course.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Power In Pumps hosts its’ fourth annual conference

November 5, 2022- Women from the Decatur community, as well as surrounding areas, gathered at the Decatur Club for the 2022 Power In Pumps Conference. Mia Jackson Tyus, founder of Power In Pumps, has seen her baby (Power In Pumps) at its highest and lowest moments. Power In Pumps is six years old, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is only the fourth in person conference. Jackson has been dreaming of the day where she and her fellow women could be in person.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield

A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur group rallies for abortion access

DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls. Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Bloomington teen located

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

