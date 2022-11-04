November 5, 2022- Women from the Decatur community, as well as surrounding areas, gathered at the Decatur Club for the 2022 Power In Pumps Conference. Mia Jackson Tyus, founder of Power In Pumps, has seen her baby (Power In Pumps) at its highest and lowest moments. Power In Pumps is six years old, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is only the fourth in person conference. Jackson has been dreaming of the day where she and her fellow women could be in person.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO