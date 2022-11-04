Read full article on original website
HSHS Hospice Illinois Invites Communities to Join in Virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony
SPRINGFIELD— HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for their 8th annual Night of Remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Similar to the 2021 ceremony, this year will be a virtual candle lighting service via video to remember loved ones, to ease grief and celebrate the lives of those lost.
WAND TV
Noodles & Company to reopen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Noodles & Company location is set to reopen on November 16. According to a press release, franchise operator IWI Ventures closed the restaurant on August 4 to "refresh the restaurant, team, and service." Located on the south side of the White Oak Mall,...
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
newschannel20.com
Public invited to discuss future of MacArthur blvd
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The public is invited to an open house about the future of MacArthur Boulevard. There will be exhibits on display about the project to develop the major thoroughfare. The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 17 at Franklin Middle School. Residents...
WAND TV
Cash For Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois has kicked off their Cash For Kids' Sake campaign. The fundraising campaign is meant to replace the revenue lost by events canceled due to COVID-19 precautions such as Bowl For Kids' Sake. BBBS of Central Illinois serves Champaign,...
Herald & Review
Hike through history at Springfield's Oak Ridge Cemetery
SPRINGFIELD — One of the messages delivered during the Military History Hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery is that the service of our military veterans often extends beyond what they do on the battlefield. It is a timely message as the country celebrates Veterans Day. Mikito Muroya, site interpreter for...
wmay.com
Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste
Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
wvik.org
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Trees on the Tees tickets go on sale
DECATUR — Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the Decatur Park District's Trees on the Tees, A Festival with a Twist. The event showcases evergreen trees decorated for the holidays by various business and organizations lining a trail through Hickory Point Golf Course.
nowdecatur.com
Power In Pumps hosts its’ fourth annual conference
November 5, 2022- Women from the Decatur community, as well as surrounding areas, gathered at the Decatur Club for the 2022 Power In Pumps Conference. Mia Jackson Tyus, founder of Power In Pumps, has seen her baby (Power In Pumps) at its highest and lowest moments. Power In Pumps is six years old, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is only the fourth in person conference. Jackson has been dreaming of the day where she and her fellow women could be in person.
Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
Herald & Review
Decatur group rallies for abortion access
DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls. Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
