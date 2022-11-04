Read full article on original website
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Rob Thomson costs Phillies with bad decision in Game 6
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
OPINION: Phillies' Rob Thomson Made Major Blunder Pulling Zack Wheeler in Game 6
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night in the sixth inning. Wheeler had thrown just 70 pitches and allowed just three hits, one walk and no runs. His decision would not pan out, as Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez would tattoo a 450-foot home run off Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, and the Phillies would go on to lose 4-1, ending their season at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
MLB free agency 2022: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom latest contract projections
‘Tis the season to spend, and spend big. The 2022 World Series will end this weekend, after which all eyes will turn to the MLB Hot Stove as free agency heats up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman identified potential...
Should the Mets trade catcher James McCann this off-season?
One contract the New York Mets would probably be happy to still consume if a trade were to be executed this offseason is the one of catcher, James McCann. After signing with the Mets in December 2020 and providing some excitement at the time, things have certainly gone nowhere near expected for McCann.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award To Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since 1992, the annual Players Choice Awards have recognized the outstanding on- and off-field performances. Voting among...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Joins Rare Group Of Dodgers Outfielders By Winning 2022 Gold Glove Award
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was named the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in right field, beating out San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto and Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked the sixth time Betts has taken home the Gold Glove Award, and it’s his second...
