Washington, DC

Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series

Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

OPINION: Phillies' Rob Thomson Made Major Blunder Pulling Zack Wheeler in Game 6

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night in the sixth inning. Wheeler had thrown just 70 pitches and allowed just three hits, one walk and no runs. His decision would not pan out, as Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez would tattoo a 450-foot home run off Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, and the Phillies would go on to lose 4-1, ending their season at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award To Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since 1992, the annual Players Choice Awards have recognized the outstanding on- and off-field performances. Voting among...
LOS ANGELES, CA

