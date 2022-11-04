Read full article on original website
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to school
SHENANDOAH, Va. – County law enforcement officers responded to reports of a student in possession of possible weapon during classes at Page County High School on Friday, November 4.
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police seek man who removed ‘Welcome Jewish Students’ banner
Charlottesville Police are asking for public help in identifying a person who removed a “Welcome Jewish Students” banner from a building on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. The incident took place on Oct. 25 at 12:04 a.m., according to police. The suspect was seen leaving the...
