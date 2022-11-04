Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
25newsnow.com
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicks off
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Families who came out enjoyed hot chocolate, face painting, cookie decorating, and coloring. Along with lighting up the tree, those with the Salvation Army announced this year’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
25newsnow.com
Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
Central Illinois Proud
Scottish Rite Theater celebrates 1-year anniversary
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Scottish Rite Theater is celebrating its one-year anniversary of being open. Since being remodeled in 2020, the theater has added restrooms, an A.D.A-approved wheelchair lift, an elevator, air conditioning, and a V.I.P seating area. The theater has put on performances from bands and light...
25newsnow.com
Peoria crime survivors group helps people make it to the polls
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice hosted a Heal the Vote event on Saturday to help community members get to the polls. The group partnered with Peoria All Access to transport voters to the Peoria Public Library for early voting. They also offered food and support to anyone who needed it. Heal the Vote asked any survivor of crime to perform their civic duty by voting and making a difference in community by doing so.
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold needs volunteers for Fest of Trees
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council to consider $500K anti-violence grant application
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Normal Town Council will be asked to approve a $500,000 grant application aimed at preventing violence. The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and town staff said it will improve crime prevention at the police department through technology, protective equipment and officer training.
Central Illinois Proud
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Morton for holiday season
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton is getting in the holiday spirit by bringing a new experience to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street in the Dairy Queen parking lot, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Central Illinois Proud
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
Local efforts to reduce violence and enhance public safety
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local community members and state leaders are putting forth efforts to tackle violence and better public safety. “This has gone on too long, we are losing our young people to the street, and we need to do something,” said Clara Forman, a coordinator with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. Those […]
25newsnow.com
Street lighting project underway in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Recently received grant funding will help light up the night in the River City. The project to repair and build new streetlights in several districts in Peoria will cost the city $3,390,000. The funds for the project come from a $2.5 million state grant secured...
