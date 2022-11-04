Read full article on original website
WTAP
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 112th home in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 112th time Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to the MOV. Today Megan Gorham was the recipient of the 112th home. Megan and her daughters Kaylynn and Kendra are more than excited to finally be able to own a home and have space. “There...
WTAP
Hopewell Church hosts annual coat giveaway to provide families with a warm winter
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the winter months get closer the need for winter coats becomes more important. Luckily, Hopewell Church held their annual coat giveaway today for those in need. “We do what we call outreach opportunities and what we do is try to be a blessing to the...
WTAP
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another. It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community. District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.
Spaghetti dinner funds to help baby with medical condition’s family
A spaghetti benefit dinner took place on Nov. 6 at the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department to help raise funds for a good cause.
WTAP
7th annual SleepOut event helps to raise awareness and money for homeless youth
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in Parkersburg have put up their tents and will be spending the night sleeping outside to raise awareness for teen homelessness. The national event is put on locally by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. This is the first year back after taking...
WTAP
Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A concert was held in memory of Eric Seevers at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta. Seevers was one of the people in the plane that crashed on October 18th in Marietta. Eric loved music and was apart of the group Liecus. Ric DeRubeis talked about...
Metro News
Trail cam pics didn’t do justice to a Ritchie County buck
CAIRO, W.Va. — J.P. McClung had been watching a specific buck for about four years as the 2022 archery season in West Virginai came open. McClung, from Ritchie County, discovered the buck he’d been eyeing up–and allowing to walk for the past couple of years was starting to come into his own in terms of antler potenntial.
WTAP
Brush Fire on Walker Road
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road. The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch. Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time. Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck,...
WTAP
Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay
Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
County workers train for the worst at Safety Day
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you know how to use your fire extinguisher…or even where it is? That and other crucial skills were taught at Belmont County’s 2022 Safety Day at Belmont College. City employees, road crews and those who work out in the open sat down to learn vital skills they hopefully will […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County Fairgrounds to host tire collection, rain barrel workshop
COTTAGEVILLE — The Jackson County Solid Waste Authority will host an in-person workshop on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Cottageville. The event is designed to teach attendees about recycling in Jackson County, how to properly install a rain barrel at their residence,...
WTAP
Gnome ornaments are being sold to benefit Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crown Florals and Gifts is partnering with Discovery World on Market this holiday season. Crown Florals and Gifts will be selling gnome ornaments to benefit Discovery World on Market. The gnome ornaments not only have the word joy on it’s hat but it’s also holding a...
WTAP
Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia
Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson
Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
WTAP
Obituary: Freed, Betty
Betty Freed, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Rockland Ridge. She was born in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary (Adams) Rothwell. She worked for Union Trust and Mark Christopher Carpet. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She is...
Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Helen M.
Helen M. Smith, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on November 4, 2022. She was born August 19, 1946, in Marlinton, WV, the daughter of the late Reid “Mac” and Gertrude “Bing” Grubbs McNeill. Helen loved Elvis and collecting different trinkets...
SUV crashes into building in Monongah
The Monongah Fire Department released that a vehicle crashed into and damaged a Marion County business on Thursday.
Fatal motorcycle crash in the Racine area of Meigs County, Ohio
UPDATE (6 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022): The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County on Saturday at 12:14 p.m. At the scene, officials found two people thrown off a motorcycle after hitting a deer and going off the road over an embankment. OSHP says […]
WTAP
Obituary: Eddy, Betty Jean
Betty Jean Eddy, 93, of Parkersburg, went to live with the Lord on November 3rd, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Samuel Carter Laird and Cora (Campbell) Laird on August 2, 1929, in Smithville, WV. She and her twin brother Bill were the youngest of seven children, and she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
