WTAP

Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A concert was held in memory of Eric Seevers at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta. Seevers was one of the people in the plane that crashed on October 18th in Marietta. Eric loved music and was apart of the group Liecus. Ric DeRubeis talked about...
MARIETTA, OH
Metro News

Trail cam pics didn’t do justice to a Ritchie County buck

CAIRO, W.Va. — J.P. McClung had been watching a specific buck for about four years as the 2022 archery season in West Virginai came open. McClung, from Ritchie County, discovered the buck he’d been eyeing up–and allowing to walk for the past couple of years was starting to come into his own in terms of antler potenntial.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Brush Fire on Walker Road

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road. The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch. Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time. Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck,...
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.
VIENNA, WV
WTRF- 7News

County workers train for the worst at Safety Day

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you know how to use your fire extinguisher…or even where it is? That and other crucial skills were taught at Belmont County’s 2022 Safety Day at Belmont College. City employees, road crews and those who work out in the open sat down to learn vital skills they hopefully will […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County Fairgrounds to host tire collection, rain barrel workshop

COTTAGEVILLE — The Jackson County Solid Waste Authority will host an in-person workshop on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Cottageville. The event is designed to teach attendees about recycling in Jackson County, how to properly install a rain barrel at their residence,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Gnome ornaments are being sold to benefit Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crown Florals and Gifts is partnering with Discovery World on Market this holiday season. Crown Florals and Gifts will be selling gnome ornaments to benefit Discovery World on Market. The gnome ornaments not only have the word joy on it’s hat but it’s also holding a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia

Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Freed, Betty

Betty Freed, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Rockland Ridge. She was born in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary (Adams) Rothwell. She worked for Union Trust and Mark Christopher Carpet. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She is...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Boogie shoes required at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A stage, a spotlight, some costumes and hours upon hours of practice. These were all that the 20 dancers on stage at the Capitol Theatre Saturday night needed to give the Augusta Levy Learning Center a huge boost. Each of the 10 pairs at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars chose […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Helen M.

Helen M. Smith, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on November 4, 2022. She was born August 19, 1946, in Marlinton, WV, the daughter of the late Reid “Mac” and Gertrude “Bing” Grubbs McNeill. Helen loved Elvis and collecting different trinkets...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Eddy, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Eddy, 93, of Parkersburg, went to live with the Lord on November 3rd, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Samuel Carter Laird and Cora (Campbell) Laird on August 2, 1929, in Smithville, WV. She and her twin brother Bill were the youngest of seven children, and she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
PARKERSBURG, WV

