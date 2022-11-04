Chuma Okeke scores thousandth point in win over Warriors

Chuma Okeke scores his thousandth career point.

Chuma Okeke was off to a slow start for the Orlando Magic, but that all changed against the Golden State Warriors.

Okeke had 16 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. He also had a team-leading nine rebounds, three assists, and a block.

The best stat from Okeke's big game was his +/-. In the win over the defending champion Warriors, Okeke had a +/- of +13, which was the highest on the team.

The Magic were doing well when Okeke was on the court.

Regarding personal accomplishments, Okeke scored his 1,000th point in this game.

This is a massive accomplishment for a player from Auburn, as the Tigers don't have all the many guys who played in the NBA and scored more than 1,000 points in their career.

Okeke was a big part of the magical Final Four run the Tigers made in 2019. Had he not gone down with an ACL tear in the Sweet Sixteen win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Tigers would have likely won it all.

It is heartwarming to see Okeke achieve such a significant accomplishment and do so in a game where his team beat one of the best teams in the NBA.

Hopefully, playing well in this big victory for his team will help Okeke continue putting up numbers like these as the season progresses.

