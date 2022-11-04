A podcast about PBS’ Fred Barrett, cleveland.com’s Troy Smith and their tips about podcasting

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Chomps, vintage Cleveland Monsters bobbleheads are available
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of Cleveland bobbleheads are available – one for Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps and the other a vintage-looking Cleveland Monsters player. The Chomps bobbleheads are numbered to 2,022. They stand 8 inches tall and cost $50, with the faithful pooch giving the No. 1 salute with his left paw.
For Montana Love, a title fight in Cleveland caps an emotional journey (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Montana Love ducks under the ropes and steps into the ring this weekend, he can take a breath from the journey he has been on for years. It was a long, emotional path - paved with challenges, motivated by love. It’s a trail that has wound through countless hours of training, regrets along the way and a gritty determination that isn’t quitting. It’s been a long run.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Cleveland’s Neil Giraldo joins wife Pat Benatar in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
LOS ANGELES – Despite the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame being located in Cleveland, it doesn’t take too many hands to count the number of inductees that were born in Northeast Ohio. You could add one to the list Saturday night. Cleveland native Neil Giraldo took his...
Guardians’ Austin Hedges is one of 131 players to open free agent season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The World Series is over, and the free agent season has begun. After the final out of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, 131 players became free agents. Catcher Austin Hedges was the only Guardians player to enter the open market.
Bearded dragon is more than a class pet at Almira School -- he’s a ‘therapy lizard’: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For weeks, Mrs. Sharon Lenahan’s fourth-graders have been eagerly awaiting their annual walk to Dairy Queen, deciding what ice cream they’ll order and hoping for good weather. The day has finally arrived. It’s time to head outside, so each member of the class takes their...
Where can the Guardians add power? What about Nolan Jones? Amed Rosario? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A nice playoff run, four Gold Gloves and an Executive of the Year Award. Here are some Guardians questions:. Hey, Terry: Small ball is amazing. However yet again, the home run powerhouse dominated the offseason. Is it possible for small ball to win again? – Benjamin Ure.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ rise has caught everyone’s attention - LeBron James included
LOS ANGELES -- Nine months ago, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, LeBron James -- the Akron native who spent 11 years with the Cavaliers -- appointed himself the city’s honorary third All-Star. Darius Garland. Jarrett Allen. LeBron.
Where does the Browns defense go from here and more to watch in the season’s second half
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson is less than a month from returning for the Browns and maybe no question is more important to what he’s coming back to than the state of the Browns defense. Things were bleak after the Patriots game in Week 6. The defense followed up...
Cocktail flights surging in popularity at Greater Cleveland bars, restaurants
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anyone who’s visited a brewery or winery is likely familiar with a “flight” of alcoholic beverages, traditionally presented in three to five smaller tastings lined up and displayed in a row for the partaker to explore. Although beer and wine flights are longtime bar, brewery and winery staples, cocktail flights have recently gained popularity as a national trend — and can be found on the menus of some of Cleveland’s top watering holes and restaurants.
Longtime State Rep. Barbara Boyd dies at the age of 80
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Barbara Boyd, a former Cleveland Heights City Council member who served multiple terms as a state representative, died Saturday at the age of 80, according to reports. Boyd, who had been dealing with health problems for several years, died while surrounded by family members, according...
North Coast Wine Club’s final pressing is this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold its final pressing of the year this weekend. The pressing for Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Organizers say it should take about 90 minutes.
Cleveland Cavaliers flip script on LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers in 114-100 win
LOS ANGELES -- It looked like another one of those showings against former franchise face LeBron James, who has owned his old team since bolting to Los Angeles in 2018 and sending Cleveland tumbling down into the NBA’s underbelly. Not this time. Not anymore. The Cavaliers overcame a groggy...
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
3 Browns Players who have surprised in the first half of the season
CLEVELAND -- As the Browns prepare to enter the second half of the season following their bye week, things obviously haven’t been perfect as Cleveland sits with a 3-5 record. But despite some early season struggles, the Browns have had several players step up in unexpected ways, helping to...
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
St. Ignatius makes ‘some magic happen’ in 50-49 comeback win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Make some magic happen.”. St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told that to his players at halftime Friday night, trailing Cleveland Heights by 28 points in the OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals.
See how St. Ignatius stunned Cleveland Heights, 50-49, with 28-point comeback
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Down 28 points at halftime, St. Ignatius found a way to rally at Cleveland Heights for a 50-49 win in the OHSAA Division I football playoffs. The Wildcats will now face rival St. Edward on Friday next week at a neutral site in the Region 1 semifinals.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- The Cavaliers go for their eighth straight win against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. This is the second game on a five-game road swing for the Cavs, who were without All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in a 112-88 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
