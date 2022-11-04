Warming trend expected this weekend, temperatures in the mid 60’s
Sunny skies are expected throughout the valley floor this weekend. A series of storms will be moving into Mountain communities late Sunday into next week with a possibility of snow for the Kern County mountains as well.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 2