ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Warming trend expected this weekend, temperatures in the mid 60’s

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9wOS_0iysLA3w00

Sunny skies are expected throughout the valley floor this weekend. A series of storms will be moving into Mountain communities late Sunday into next week with a possibility of snow for the Kern County mountains as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
KGET

Dry and warmer weather on the way

Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Expect overnight showers, mostly sunny skies throughout the week

It was great to see the rain last night in Kern County. Bakersfield has received .18″ in the past 24hrs. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon, then a chance of Valley rain and Mountain snow overnight into Thursday. We could pick up an additional .25″ of rain in Bakersfield. Tomorrow […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

First Significant Storm On The Way

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Power restored after massive overnight outage

UPDATE (Nov. 5, 3:05 p.m.) — Power has been restored to areas affected by a massive overnight power outage, according to PG&E outage maps. No major outages were reported on PG&E maps in the greater Bakersfield area Saturday afternoon. Power went out to thousands of customers at around 11 p.m. Friday in portions of northwest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Demand for flexible workspaces brings changes to Truxtun office building

The ripple effect recent arrivals have had on Bakersfield real estate has spread past apartments, past single-family homes, and now is changing the local office market, though not simply by increasing demand. A global company that has been watching the local market for about a decade has struck its first...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX CIF Playoffs Rd 1: Xpanded Edition

Catch highlights from the first round of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoffs in Kern County. 17’s Taylor Schaub and BC head football coach R. Todd Littlejohn break down the action of the week’s top games.
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

8 California cities ranked among Top 10 for worst drivers in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one. The study ranked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway

The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fertility care becomes more accessible in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it. “Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said. However, Antongiovanni does […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy