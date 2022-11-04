Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.
The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Ravens: Our staff makes its predictions for Monday's game in the Dome
Our staff breaks down how they see Monday night playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-5) Saints 26, Ravens 16: The Saints got their mojo back last week, and the Dome should be rocking for this one. The defense honors the Dome Patrol with another dominant effort.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: After years of torment, the gridiron gods are finally blessing the Saints in this silly NFL season
Historically, fate and fortune have not been friends of the New Orleans Saints. Bad breaks. Buzzard’s luck. You name it, and its befallen the Saints over the years. They earned their first-ever playoff berth in 1987 with a 12-3 record, the second-best mark in the NFL, but were forced to play in the wild-card round because they were stuck in the same division as the team with the best record, the San Francisco 49ers.
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools. (Click on the division to see the bracket)
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
Ed-itorial: Was Brian Kelly the right hire for LSU? The answer is pretty simple…
Some of the criticisms of the Brian Kelly hire seem to be ridiculous, now.
High school football Week 10 top performers in Acadiana
Here are the top performers for Week 10 of the high school football season in Acadiana:. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana: Acadiana's big-play receiver returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and had 59 receiving yards in the Rams' come-from-behind, 35-31 win at Barbe. Keven Williams, Acadiana: Williams scored the eventual...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Pelicans are off to their best start in years, but there's room to improve
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to their best start in years. How long has it been since they were above .500 two weeks into the season? Eight years, when Omer Asik and Luke Babbitt were helping Anthony Davis lead the Pels to a 5-3 start in 2014-15. So being...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-John Curtis, St. Charles-Newman and Jesuit-Rummel are...
NOLA.com
Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NOLA.com
Did you film yourself celebrating LSU's win over Alabama? We want to see your video.
Did you film yourself celebrating as the LSU football beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime Saturday night?. The Times-Picayune/Advocate wants to see your footage, and put together a highlight reel that will help comemorate the big night for the LSU faithful. Please send us your videos early in the week so...
NOLA.com
Saints downgrade LB Chase Hansen on Friday's injury report; Ravens star TE misses practice
The only change to the New Orleans Saints injury report Friday saw the team downgrade special-teamer Chase Hansen. Hansen, who was a limited participant Thursday afternoon with a knee injury, did not participate in Friday's practice. The rest of the Saints' injury report remained unchanged from Thursday: Defensive back Marshon...
NOLA.com
Mattress Mack makes history with biggest sports betting payout of $75 million
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale made history Saturday night with the largest legal sports betting payout in history — $75 million thanks to the Houston Astros' triumph in the World Series. The biggest single payout came from Caesars Sportsbook, a $30 million profit on a $3 million...
NOLA.com
Saints rule out 3 players for Monday night game against Baltimore; Ravens top TE doubtful
Once again, the New Orleans Saints will go into a game without their top cornerback, but this time the opponent might be without several of its best offensive playmakers. The Saints officially ruled out defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Saturday, meaning they won't have one of the NFL's premier cover corners for the fourth consecutive game.
NOLA.com
Sunday Night Football, Tennessee at Kansas City prop bet: Patrick Mahomes to carve up Titans secondary
Sunday Night Football features a few of the AFC’s best with the Tennessee Titans traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. It may be early in the season still, but the two division leaders are playing for potential playoff seeding later in the year. While the Titans and...
LSU lands commitment from 2024 offensive lineman
Khayree Lee is a three-star, 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman from Marrero, Louisiana, where he plays for John Ehret High School. The Patriots are 5-5 overall this season and 5-0 in district play. They have one more regular season game before the playoffs start. Lee becomes the sixth commit in the...
