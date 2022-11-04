ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.

The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Ravens: Our staff makes its predictions for Monday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Monday night playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-5) Saints 26, Ravens 16: The Saints got their mojo back last week, and the Dome should be rocking for this one. The defense honors the Dome Patrol with another dominant effort.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: After years of torment, the gridiron gods are finally blessing the Saints in this silly NFL season

Historically, fate and fortune have not been friends of the New Orleans Saints. Bad breaks. Buzzard’s luck. You name it, and its befallen the Saints over the years. They earned their first-ever playoff berth in 1987 with a 12-3 record, the second-best mark in the NFL, but were forced to play in the wild-card round because they were stuck in the same division as the team with the best record, the San Francisco 49ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools. (Click on the division to see the bracket)
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
BALTIMORE, MD
The Daily Advertiser

High school football Week 10 top performers in Acadiana

Here are the top performers for Week 10 of the high school football season in Acadiana:. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana: Acadiana's big-play receiver returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and had 59 receiving yards in the Rams' come-from-behind, 35-31 win at Barbe. Keven Williams, Acadiana: Williams scored the eventual...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 10

Week 10 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-John Curtis, St. Charles-Newman and Jesuit-Rummel are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Saints downgrade LB Chase Hansen on Friday's injury report; Ravens star TE misses practice

The only change to the New Orleans Saints injury report Friday saw the team downgrade special-teamer Chase Hansen. Hansen, who was a limited participant Thursday afternoon with a knee injury, did not participate in Friday's practice. The rest of the Saints' injury report remained unchanged from Thursday: Defensive back Marshon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy