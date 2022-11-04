Read full article on original website
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
WCNC
Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle west of Bishopville. According to Coroner Larry Logan, 55-year-old Brenda Burghard of Clover was riding on the motorcycle when it was struck. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still investigating the crash, said the motorcycle was on SC-34 (Camden Highway) roughly five miles west of Bishopville when it was struck by another vehicle.
WMBF
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
abcnews4.com
Student struck, killed by truck while walking to school in Florence County: Officials
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old Lake City High School student was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning. Troopers were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning on Highway 378 near North Matthews Road outside of Lake City in Florence County.
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
WMBF
Owner excited for Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream location on new Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A beloved Grand Strand ice cream parlor will be scooping up an opportunity at the new Surfside Beach Pier. Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream announced Friday that it will open a location on the pier, which is still under construction. The Town of Surfside Beach later confirmed the news in its own statement.
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway
A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
WMBF
Florence County shooting under investigation, officials say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information was immediately available. It’s the second shooting in the county that deputies responded to in nearly 24 hours.
Deadly shooting on Autumn Lane near Florence under investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Florence. It happened on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
wpde.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
WMBF
Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
Warrants: Horry County Schools teacher allegedly rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools special education teacher allegedly rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. The investigation also led to the arrest of a principal, according to the district. Grace […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
