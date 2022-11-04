ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCNC

Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an unknown vehicle west of Bishopville. According to Coroner Larry Logan, 55-year-old Brenda Burghard of Clover was riding on the motorcycle when it was struck. The South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is still investigating the crash, said the motorcycle was on SC-34 (Camden Highway) roughly five miles west of Bishopville when it was struck by another vehicle.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WMBF

WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Endangered 17-year-old girl from Longs found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 17-year-old girl previously considered endangered has been found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
WBTW News13

Woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 58-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Horry County has been found safe, according to Horry County police. Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed from this story because the person has been found.
wpde.com

Police investigating death near Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 501 near Conway

A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Florence County shooting under investigation, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information was immediately available. It’s the second shooting in the county that deputies responded to in nearly 24 hours.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Warrants: Horry County Schools teacher allegedly rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools special education teacher allegedly rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. The investigation also led to the arrest of a principal, according to the district. Grace […]
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

