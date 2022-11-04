Read full article on original website
FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues
The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Man opened car door and smell of pot wafted out toward deputies; now he’s going to prison
A Birmingham man was sentenced this week for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to 121...
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
Alabama father charged with murdering own son
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after police say he shot his own son who later died. John Barnickle, 66, was arrested after Mobile police said he shot and killed Joshua Barnickle, 37, during what police said was reportedly a domestic dispute. Police were called to a shooting...
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Experts describe the Alabama prison where an inmate died last month as an overcrowded 'slaughterhouse'
Problems at Donaldson Correctional Facility, where a fellow inmate reported a man's death to his parents last month, have been extensively documented.
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs
Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
Woman Can Sue Alabama Cops for Towing Car as Part of Town's Profiteering Scheme
A federal court is allowing a civil rights lawsuit to move forward against three police officers in Alabama accused of pulling cars over to find reasons to fine the drivers and tow the vehicles, all part of a controversial and corrupt plan to raise revenue. It's the latest development for...
Trussville City Schools Superintendent resigns following ‘death note’ incident
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday. The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September. Negotiations were made for the board to pay out […]
Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege
A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Alabama man killed when his car strikes building
An Alabama man was killed early Thursday morning after his car struck a building, state troopers said. Alabama state police said that Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, of Dothan, Alabama, was killed at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata struck a curb and then crashed into a building.
Police in many locations face violence and anti-social acts on Bonfire Night
Police across the UK had a busy Bonfire Night dealing with violence and antisocial behaviour, with disorder in Edinburgh branded “disgraceful”. Police Scotland said specialist officers had been deployed to the Niddrie area of the Scottish capital on Saturday night, with a molotov cocktail thrown at a police vehicle.
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
Netherton: Two men shot in the legs near Bonfire Night display
Two men were shot in the legs in an "horrendous" attack near a Bonfire Night display, police have said. Officers said "multiple" people at the bonfire at Broad Hey in Netherton, Merseyside, saw the shooting, which took place after 23:00 GMT on Saturday. The victims of the shooting suffered serious...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Seven more arrests over city unrest
Seven more men have been arrested by police investigating disorder in the east of Leicester. The men - aged 21 to 25 - were detained on Tuesday on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to an incident on 22 May. All seven, from Leicester, were interviewed and conditionally bailed while...
