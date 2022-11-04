ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Independent

FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues

The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
Alabama Now

Alabama father charged with murdering own son

An Alabama man has been charged with murder after police say he shot his own son who later died. John Barnickle, 66, was arrested after Mobile police said he shot and killed Joshua Barnickle, 37, during what police said was reportedly a domestic dispute. Police were called to a shooting...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs

Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when his car strikes building

An Alabama man was killed early Thursday morning after his car struck a building, state troopers said. Alabama state police said that Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, of Dothan, Alabama, was killed at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata struck a curb and then crashed into a building.
DOTHAN, AL
BBC

Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester

A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC

Netherton: Two men shot in the legs near Bonfire Night display

Two men were shot in the legs in an "horrendous" attack near a Bonfire Night display, police have said. Officers said "multiple" people at the bonfire at Broad Hey in Netherton, Merseyside, saw the shooting, which took place after 23:00 GMT on Saturday. The victims of the shooting suffered serious...
BBC

Leicester disorder: Seven more arrests over city unrest

Seven more men have been arrested by police investigating disorder in the east of Leicester. The men - aged 21 to 25 - were detained on Tuesday on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to an incident on 22 May. All seven, from Leicester, were interviewed and conditionally bailed while...
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

