ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Outsider-Approved New Albums for November 4, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wizlU_0iysKZmE00
(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage via Getty Images)

It seems like the last few months of this year are flying by. The holiday season is coming at us like a speeding train and leaves and temperatures continue to plummet. It doesn’t matter if you’re gearing up to hit the woods, making a list of fall family activities, or just putting on a big pot of stew to warm your insides, we’ve got some great new albums that will carry you through the weekend.

This week, we’ve got new albums from bluegrass mainstays, killer independent debuts, and some rock-solid country music. Dig into the list below and find your soundtrack for the weekend.

New Albums for November 4, 2022

  • On the Ranch – Emily Nenni (Normaltown Records/New West Records)
  • Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown – Seth Avett (Ramseur Records)
  • Lowdown Hoedown – Jason Carter (Fiddleman Records)
  • Palomino – First Aid Kit (Columbia Records)
  • Seriously – Dan Israel (Independent)
  • Americana Soul – The Jorgensens (Paramour Records)
  • There Is So Much Here – Glen Phillips (Compass Records)
  • Time Stands Still – Kenny Shore (Independent)
  • What Tomorrow Brings – Royal Wood (Cordova Bay Records)
  • Sad Yeehaw Sessions – Kaitlin Butts (Soundly Music)_
  • Crashlanded – Madeline Edwards (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Love Hope Trust – Roger Street Friedman (Independent)
  • Young, Dumb, and in Love – liv. (Red Moon Records)

This week brought us some great new albums from across the broad Americana spectrum. Emily Nenni’s label debut On the Ranch is a highlight today. However, that is far from the only thing we’ll be adding to our heavy rotation for the coming week. With new music from Kaitlin Butts, Seth Avett, and the immaculate debut record from liv., this weekend couldn’t get much better.

Lowdown Hoedown

How about a new bluegrass album to kick your weekend off right? You’ll hear Jason Carter playing the hell out of his fiddle for The Del McCoury Band as well as The Travelin’ McCourys. He does the same on this album. However, you’ll also get to hear his rock-solid vocal delivery on 12 of the 13 songs on this album. Carter enlisted some heavy hitters to help him with this one as well. You’ll hear Billy Strings, Vince Gill, and Tim O’Brien. Additionally, Del McCoury and the rest of the band make an appearance. Put it on, crank it up, and have yourself a good time.

On the Ranch

I’ve been waiting on this new Emily Nenni record for months now. I was lucky enough to listen to it the first time right after Emily announced it earlier this year and have been hooked ever since. I think the best way to describe the sound of On the Ranch is “happy honky tonk.” The album’s title track and the latest single “Useless” are great examples of that sound. There’s plenty of telecaster twang and steel guitar to go around. However, Nenni brightens these barroom-ready tunes with her lighthearted vocal delivery. The songwriting here is top-notch as well.

Americana Soul

Listening to the Jorgensens’ new album is like being caught in a weird time warp. Their sound here straddles the fence that divides modernity and tradition. The band ties blues, jazz, and rootsy rock together with modern production to create something wholly original. If you’re looking for something that you’ve never heard before that also feels like slipping on a comfortable pair of jeans, turn this one on and let it play.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death

Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
The Associated Press

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they’re Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down. The first act inducted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr., Duran Duran took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music wasn’t. The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially a cappella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

580K+
Followers
65K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy