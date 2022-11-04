ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

From Metro Police

UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith , 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive.

Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that he didn’t know where she was. The boyfriend, Micah Lookabough, was issued two state misdemeanor citations charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harboring a juvenile runaway.

PREVIOUS STORY

November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located.

Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He is known to frequent the Bordeaux area and Cumberland View homes.

Alyssa Nesmith, 15, walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after having an argument with a family member. Efforts to locate her through friends have been unsuccessful thus far.

1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gleem_0iysKPwy00
Alyssa Nesmith, 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2eJT_0iysKPwy00
Jason Hogues, 12

Anyone seeing Jason or Alyssa, or knowing where they might be, is asked to contact 615-862-8600.

The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 5

Dina
2d ago

Are you telling me they didn’t check with the boyfriend? Now that’s gotta be a great police unit! Sarcastically stated!

Reply
7
Debbie Martin Volovnik
1d ago

this is a CHILD !YES , I think the boyfriends home should have been monitored more closely . Cheatham cty has a great Police Department! Sadly they are overwhelmed with the fentanaly problem here .I glad that CHILD is now safe !

Reply
2
F**K BOTH PARTIES!!!
1d ago

Better take her to the Hospital just to make sure she's NOT KNOCKED UP...

Reply
8
Related
wkdzradio.com

Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville Police ask for public’s help in locating 41-year-old women

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, who stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th. Melissa was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive, according to the news release.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2

(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
102.5 The Bone

Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy