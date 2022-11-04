ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

From Metro Police

UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith , 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive.

Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that he didn’t know where she was. The boyfriend, Micah Lookabough, was issued two state misdemeanor citations charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and harboring a juvenile runaway.

PREVIOUS STORY

November 1, 2022 – Youth Services detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate two juveniles in separate runaway cases who walked away from their caregivers during mid-October and have not yet been located.

Jason Hogues, 12, walked away from his Department of Children’s Services placement on October 17. He is known to frequent the Bordeaux area and Cumberland View homes.

Alyssa Nesmith, 15, walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after having an argument with a family member. Efforts to locate her through friends have been unsuccessful thus far.

1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gleem_0iysKNQk00
Alyssa Nesmith, 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2eJT_0iysKNQk00
Jason Hogues, 12

Anyone seeing Jason or Alyssa, or knowing where they might be, is asked to contact 615-862-8600.

The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Earth Reign
2d ago

First of all, Alyssa doesn't need an 18 y.o. boyfriend, no wonder she's running away. She needs to focus on school, her future and enjoying her teen years that literally fly by so fast. I'm glad that she was found safe, but now she needs some soft as well as some tough love from her parents or her guardian right now.

