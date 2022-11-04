High Density Housing to me is 1 house with 3 families residing. Look at the MEGA HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION NOW; 1 FAMILY ON MAIN FLOOR, A BASEMENT APARTMENT AND AN ATTIC RESIDENCE. AS FOR LOW INCOME, LETS GET REAL, MANY OF THE LOW INCOME PEOPLE WILL BE OF THE SAME BACKGROUND BECAUSE THEY ARE SINGLE INCOME. HOUSES IN JACKSO ARE BEING SOLD AND RE DONE TO HOUSE A FAMILY AS WELL AS A PLACE OF WORSHIP. I'D LIKE TO SEE THE ZONING PAPERWORK
Isn’t that the land that is wetlands that was shot down many years ago, because the land can’t handle the schools there.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Related
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
Candidates Speak Out In Jackson School Board Race
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights
N.J. lawmakers propose longer school days to make up for lost time
These two New Jersey towns are among the top 25 best towns in America for Christmas
Lakehurst 7-Eleven Part Of Nationwide Closures
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
NJ Secretary of State warns of fraudulent voting-related texts being sent to Jersey residents
Going Shopping? Go Local with These Amazing Ocean County, NJ Businesses
Murphy blames housing insecurity for statewide increase in grand theft auto
Veterans still being mistreated, abused at New Jersey’s state-run facility, lawmaker claims
Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”
Waretown, NJ Man Sentenced To Year In Prison For Fake Federal ID Badges And Short-Barreled Rifle With Silencer
Public notice: Village of Manchester & Manchester Township
Shore News Network
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 11