ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 11

Sharon Solomon Wolff
3d ago

High Density Housing to me is 1 house with 3 families residing. Look at the MEGA HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION NOW; 1 FAMILY ON MAIN FLOOR, A BASEMENT APARTMENT AND AN ATTIC RESIDENCE. AS FOR LOW INCOME, LETS GET REAL, MANY OF THE LOW INCOME PEOPLE WILL BE OF THE SAME BACKGROUND BECAUSE THEY ARE SINGLE INCOME. HOUSES IN JACKSO ARE BEING SOLD AND RE DONE TO HOUSE A FAMILY AS WELL AS A PLACE OF WORSHIP. I'D LIKE TO SEE THE ZONING PAPERWORK

Reply(1)
2
Vanessa
3d ago

Isn’t that the land that is wetlands that was shot down many years ago, because the land can’t handle the schools there.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Candidates Speak Out In Jackson School Board Race

JACKSON – Voters will decide between three candidates seeking two, three-year terms on the Board of Education in the general election this week. Incumbent Allison Barocas of Victoria Circle won election last fall filling an unexpired term. Former Board member John Spalthoff of Ruby Court was appointed to fill an unexpired term last year and lost in the fall election. Megan Gardella of Peacock Lane ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board last year.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. lawmakers propose longer school days to make up for lost time

NEWARK, N.J. -- To make up for students' lost time during the pandemic, New Jersey lawmakers are proposing a bill to require longer school days or even school years. Even though children are back in school, it hasn't been easy getting them back on track, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. "I feel like they are still trying to catch up," said Lucelia Lemes, a parent. Lemes is among those supporting a proposed bill that would buy more time in school for some New Jersey students. "I see that as an opportunity to actually really catch up with what they have lost," said Lemes. "This is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

These two New Jersey towns are among the top 25 best towns in America for Christmas

CAPE MAY – When it comes to Christmas, few states do it like New Jersey. In most towns across the state, streets are filled with rows and rows of homes lavishly decorated for Christmas. We also go big in New Jersey. With several major Christmas light show drive-throughs and over-the-top private light shows and displays, it’s hard to beat the New Jersey Christmas spirit. But two New Jersey towns were among the top 25 in America’s “Best Towns for the Holidays” list published by Travel & Leisure. The first is Cape May, located at the southern tip of New Jersey The post These two New Jersey towns are among the top 25 best towns in America for Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
Beach Radio

Going Shopping? Go Local with These Amazing Ocean County, NJ Businesses

Ocean County has so many friendly local businesses to support. Technology has made it easier for us to shop at our finger tips. You can order an item and have it the next day, or in some cases, hours later. And the convenience of online shopping is something many people enjoy (myself included), it's important to still support local businesses, since they drive our economy!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy blames housing insecurity for statewide increase in grand theft auto

TRENTON – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is going to tackle housing insecurity as one of the steps being taken to reduce a statewide increase in grand theft auto. Murphy unveiled his new plan to crack down on car thefts this week which also includes pre-trial monitoring for car thieves set free under New Jersey’s bail reform act and providing more resources to strengthen mental and substance abuse programs. Additionally, the governor announced the goal of establishing a repeat offender statute that would allow prosecutors to seek more serious crimes for repeat offenders. Aside from those measures, the governor offered The post Murphy blames housing insecurity for statewide increase in grand theft auto appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Veterans still being mistreated, abused at New Jersey’s state-run facility, lawmaker claims

TRENTON – New Jersey Senator Joe Pennachio claimed veterans housed at New Jersey’s veteran homes, which were spotlighted for rampant COVID-19 fatalities during the pandemic are not doing much better in the years since. Pennachio is blaming Governor Phil Murphy for the deaths of even more veterans at one home. A report released by inspectors found the state’s Veteran’s Memorial Home at Menlo park has placed residents in “immediate jeopardy” as a new strain of COVID-19 swept through the facility last summer. “The continuing failures are a result of the Murphy administration never being investigated or held accountable for massive The post Veterans still being mistreated, abused at New Jersey’s state-run facility, lawmaker claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”

TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Village of Manchester & Manchester Township

Manchester Township and the Village of Manchester are seeking public input regarding the 2023 Manchester Township / Village of Manchester Joint Parks & Recreation Master Plan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires a minimum 30-day public review process as part of the master planning process. A formal public hearing for adoption of the Plan will be held upon completion of the 30-day review period.
MANCHESTER, MI
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy