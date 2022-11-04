Read full article on original website
Hungry Horse man gets suspended sentence in child-beating case
A Hungry Horse man who has spent more than a year in the county jail after allegedly beating his children received a suspended five-year sentence on Thursday. Nicholas James Moskaloff, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault on a minor in Flathead County District Court in September. He initially faced two counts of the felony charge, but reached a plea agreement on the eve of his jury trial. Judge Robert Allison alluded to “pragmatic” reasons for the deal struck by prosecutors during the Nov. 3 sentencing and went along with the joint recommendations despite expressing misgivings about Moskaloff’s criminal history....
Woman allegedly was living in home she didn't own
A woman arrested for breaking into a Columbia Falls home late last month adamantly maintained she was the owner even while getting booked into the Flathead County Detention Center, prosecutors say. Ashley Katherine Coil, 37, faces a felony burglary charge in Flathead County District Court following her Oct. 29 arrest. She is being held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office caught up with Coil and another man after the caretaker of a Castle Hill Lane property reported seeing lights on inside the home, court documents said. He also saw two individuals leaving...
Flathead Beacon
Kila Man Charged in Martin City Murder Released from Jail
A Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside of a Martin City Bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August, was released from the Flathead County Detention Center yesterday after posting a substantial bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, posted the $750,000 bond on Oct....
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Homicide investigation underway after 2 people found deceased in Bigfork home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Bigfork residence on Friday, October 28.
Flathead Beacon
Emergency Shelter Opens in Kalispell, Over 2,000 Homes Remain Without Power
The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services in partnership with the American Red Cross on Thursday evening opened an emergency shelter for those affected by continuing weather-related power outages across the Flathead Valley. The shelter is located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H building and is continuing to take in families and individuals who are without power.
Free winter clothing event for families in need in Flathead County
A non-profit organization in Kalispell is teaming up with local law enforcement to provide free winter clothing to kids in need.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Additional progress reported on repairing Flathead power outages
Crews working through Friday night have made additional progress in restoring power to Flathead Electric Cooperative members.
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 5, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 1,900 members were without power on Saturday morning.
Flathead Beacon
Samaritan House Expansion to Include Family and Veteran Housing, Resource Center
As winter weather rolls into the Flathead Valley amid an enduring homelessness crisis, the Samaritan House in Kalispell announced plans for a substantial expansion, paving the way for increased housing and social services for unhoused families and veterans. The “Building Stability” project will encompass a full remodel of the old Army Reserve Armory in Kalispell, where Samaritan House currently houses its administrative offices. With plans underway to begin construction in 2024, the nonprofit is continuing to raise funds for the project while providing a wide range of services at its existing location.
Robert Earl Goodman, 82
Robert Earl Goodman, arrived in his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was 82. Bob was the oldest of three sons born to Rev. Earl and Louise Goodman. Bob completed his bachelor’s degree and ministerial license, after serving in the Army, from Southern California College, now Vanguard University. His first position was Associate Minister at Clairmont Assembly, in San Diego, California, serving as the church schools principal, 5th-6th grade teacher along with his pastoral duties. The following year, 1966, Bob married Orlynda Barger. In 1967 Bob took a superintendent/principal position in Heart Butte. While in Heart Butte, Mel Ruder influenced...
Flathead Beacon
Grad Student Awarded Moose Monitoring Money On Blackfeet Reservation
Growing up in Browning in the heart of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, amid a rarefied ecosystem where the plains intersect the Rocky Mountain Front to forge a rich suite of wildlife habitat, Landon Magee learned about the significance of his natural environment early on. Not only does the region contain...
Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an Emergency Shelter for residents affected by the extended power outage caused by Wednesday's winter storm.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
