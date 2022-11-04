Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
coingeek.com
Canada to review state of digital assets, stablecoins, CBDC in new budget
The Canadian government has presented its 2022 Fall Economic Statement to the public, leaving digital asset enthusiasts holding their breath as the industry is set to undergo a review. The Fall Economic Statement serves the role of a “mini-budget” to complement the government’s main annual budget. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia...
cryptopotato.com
ChoiseCom Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
fintechfutures.com
Goldman, MSCI, Coin Metrics partner for digital asset taxonomy framework
US multinational Goldman Sachs, global investment solutions provider MSCI and crypto financial intelligence firm Coin Metrics have partnered to create a taxonomy framework for digital assets. Datonomy is designed to provide investors, service providers, developers, and researchers a way to monitor market trends, analyse portfolio risk and returns, and help...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Firebrand Raoul Pal Says Traders Are Massively Underestimating One Sector of Crypto Markets
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says the potential of one crypto sector is being massively underestimated by everyone. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Pal tells his 984,000 followers that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could reshape almost every aspect of societal infrastructure. The Real Vision founder says that currently, most people...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading
The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement. One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Onboards First Ever US-Compliant Crypto Payroll Platform
Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) One more Web3 financial application with an unusual use case goes live on Polygon (MATIC) smart contracts. Franklin crypto and fiat payroll service launches on Polygon (MATIC) Franklin, a service that empowers businesses and organizations with blockchain-based payment instruments, launches...
dailycoin.com
CBDC Explained: Everything You Need to Know About Central Bank Digital Currency
The concept of money and spending has been evolving dramatically since the advent of cryptocurrencies. Notably, digital currencies have continued to garner interest while exposing the world to possibilities it never imagined were even conceivable. Interestingly, owing to its entirely decentralized system, cryptocurrency became a honeypot for many, so much...
NEWSBTC
Should You Invest in Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), LEO Token (LEO), or Flasko (FLSK)?
Shrewd investors will tell inexperienced or beginner investors that the cryptocurrency market is highly unpredictable and volatile. Many who have tried to outwit the market have failed and lost their investment capital. However, you can get a lot of insight by watching and learning from trends. You can also look...
Investopedia
Fidelity to Start Offering Bitcoin and Ether Trading
Fidelity Investments (FNF) is launching a retail crypto trading platform, starting with zero-commission trading for Bitcoin and Ether. It has opened a waitlist for Fidelity Crypto, a new product for retail customers where they can trade commission-free, with a 1% spread incorporated into trade execution prices. In financial markets, a spread represents the difference between the price users pay for crypto and the price at which the brokerage fills their order.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Gemini Expands to 5 More European Countries
Crypto exchange Gemini’s expansion comes amid slumping token prices and increased regulatory scrutiny from European legislators. Crypto exchange Gemini today announced it had expanded its offerings to five more European countries, bringing its presence on the continent to 12 nations even as crypto prices suffer from a prolonged slump.
techaiapp.com
Crypto’s Rapid Growth Pushed Canada to Speed up Regulations
The Canadian government will begin consultations on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and CBDCs. The ruling body maintained that such assets should function under strict supervision since they could facilitate illicit operations and pose “a challenge to democratic institutions.”. Crypto is Among the Budget’s Priorities. As disclosed in its mini-budget 2022,...
cryptoslate.com
Research: A fresh take on Bitcoin mining – Why using more energy can lead to abundance
Bitcoin mining and its energy consumption have recently been the subject of many heated debates. As governments and institutions around the world keep introducing new measures to combat pollution and climate change, Bitcoin’s energy-guzzling network sticks out like a sore thumb. Various data aggregators and trackers work around the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manulife Investment Management, STACS’ ESGpedia Registry Working on Pilot for Review of Sustainability Labelled Bonds
The global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Investment Management recently announced its cooperation with Singapore-headquartered environmental, social, and governance (‘ESG’) fintech Hashstacs Pte Ltd (‘STACS’). The cooperation centers “around the usage of STACS’ ESGpedia digital registry, which powers the ESG Registry...
CoinTelegraph
Catheon Gaming Announces Partnerships to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain
Hong Kong – 2 November 2022. Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce a partnership with Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Tezos (XTZ) Creator Arthur Breitman Says One Popular Crypto Sector Is Unsustainable
Tezos (XTZ) creator Arthur Breitman says that crypto projects rewarding people tokens for basic activities like walking, playing or learning are unsustainable. In a new interview with crypto strategist Scott Melker, Breitman says the “to earn model” is flawed and will ultimately fade away. “I think that if...
cryptopotato.com
Santander’s UK Branch to ‘Protect Customers’ by Blocking Crypto Exchange Deposits
Crypto investors celebrated the nomination of a pro-crypto prime minister last month, but local banks are still against the asset class. The latest bank to clamp down on crypto in the UK is Santander. Over the weekend, it was reported that the retail bank is planning to block real-time payments to crypto exchanges in 2023.
