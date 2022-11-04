Local author named in book awards

Minneapolis, MN, Oct 17th, 2022– Concussion Discussions: A Functional Approach to Recovery After Brain Injury (Faces of TBI, LLC, 2021) has been selected as a finalist in the anthology category of the Midwest Book Awards, a long-running 12 state regional awards program first established in 1989.

Additionally, it has been selected as a finalist in the anthology category of the Book Excellence Awards, an international book awards competition with thousands of entries from around the world. This book was awarded for its high-quality writing, design and market appeal.

This anthology brings together 20 experts from around the country who share with you their advice and experience working with brain injury patients. As you explore the chapters, you’ll read about the numerous ways brain injury survivors can thrive in their recovery, often after traditional medicine left them struggling for answers. Additionally, you’ll learn about different symptoms associated with brain injury (headaches, dysautonomia, eye tracking, brain fog, dizziness, thyroid disorders, and more), as well as the importance of understanding your legal rights. If you or your loved one has suffered a brain injury, this book offers you a wealth of information, but, more importantly, also offers you hope Never lose hope -- no matter how many years since your injury occurred, or how many doctors have told you they can’t do anything for you. There truly are providers and professionals who understand exactly what you’re going through, and how to help you achieve the quality of life you’ve been seeking. Twenty of those caring professionals share their knowledge and experience in this book.

Wolf‘s chapter explores applications of acupuncture and Chinese medicine for post-traumatic headaches, migraines, traumatic neck injuries, dysautonomia and depression. She provides a scientific understanding of how these techniques can address the most commonly experienced symptoms that result from concussions.

Ayla Wolf is a Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and licensed acupuncturist specializing in neurological disorders, chronic pain and concussion recovery. She is an Associate Professor of Acupuncture at the Carrick Institute and an international speaker on topics in applied clinical neuroscience, functional neuroanatomy and neurophysiology, and biomedical mechanisms of acupuncture. She was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award by Northwestern Health Sciences University in 2022. During her time in Dallas, Texas she was the team acupuncturist for the UFC and Legacy fighters training out of Fortis MMA and Octagon. She is the founder and clinic director of the only acupuncture and Chinese medicine clinic specializing in neurological disorders in the state of Minnesota – Healing Response Acupuncture & Functional Neurology, located in Stillwater, MN.