Monmouth, IL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Galesburg, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals

(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville Football Season Comes to an End with Loss to Perennial Power Stillman Valley

The Monmouth-Roseville Titan varsity football team fell to perennial power Stillman Valley in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The Titan JV and freshman squads combined to go (12-1) between them. That gives varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson a big reason to be optimistic for the future of the program. He stopped by the WRAM Morning Show to recap the successful season and give a glimpse of the future.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Race and Racism in the Roman World is Topic of Monmouth College’s Annual Sienkewicz Lecture

Racism is not limited to the past few centuries, as a guest lecturer will discuss Nov. 10 at Monmouth College. Northern Illinois University art history professor Sinclair Bell will speak on “‘Race,’ Racism and Representation in Roman Art: Aethiopians in the Visual Arts of the Roman World” as he delivers the College’s sixth annual Thomas and Anne Sienkewicz Lecture on Roman Archaeology. Free and open to the public, the lecture will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the Pattee Auditorium on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

First Alert Day Saturday November 5th, until 8 PM for Strong Winds!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

High Winds and Rain for the Monmouth Area this Weekend

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
MONMOUTH, IL
25newsnow.com

2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
EAST PEORIA, IL
B100

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
977wmoi.com

Welcome Reception for Galesburg City Manager Gerald Smith

The City of Galesburg will welcome Gerald Smith as the new Galesburg City Manager on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mr. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, and his employment contract was approved by the Galesburg City Council on September 26, 2022.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty

PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022

11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities

Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

