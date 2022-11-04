DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO