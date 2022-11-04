Read full article on original website
Galesburg, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Lena-Winslow continues domination with win against Oneida ROWVA
LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Lena-Winslow had another home game Saturday for round two of the playoffs with Oneida ROWVA. Total domination done by the Panthers leads to a 76-7 victory. For highlights watch the media player above.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots vs. Ripon College Red Hawks Football on 11-5-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots host the Ripon College Red Hawks for a Midwest Conference battle at April Zorn Memorial Stadium on 11-5-22. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals
(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
thelaseronline.com
Live Coverage of Knoxville and ROWVA-Williamsfield in the IHSA State Football Playoffs
The Knoxville Blue Bullets and the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars play this Saturday (11/05) in 2nd Round games of the IHSA state football playoffs. They both have games that start at 1:00pm on Saturday, and we will have live coverage of both games!. – A real-time scoreboard of area playoff games is...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Football Season Comes to an End with Loss to Perennial Power Stillman Valley
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan varsity football team fell to perennial power Stillman Valley in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The Titan JV and freshman squads combined to go (12-1) between them. That gives varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson a big reason to be optimistic for the future of the program. He stopped by the WRAM Morning Show to recap the successful season and give a glimpse of the future.
977wmoi.com
Race and Racism in the Roman World is Topic of Monmouth College’s Annual Sienkewicz Lecture
Racism is not limited to the past few centuries, as a guest lecturer will discuss Nov. 10 at Monmouth College. Northern Illinois University art history professor Sinclair Bell will speak on “‘Race,’ Racism and Representation in Roman Art: Aethiopians in the Visual Arts of the Roman World” as he delivers the College’s sixth annual Thomas and Anne Sienkewicz Lecture on Roman Archaeology. Free and open to the public, the lecture will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the Pattee Auditorium on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business.
KWQC
First Alert Day Saturday November 5th, until 8 PM for Strong Winds!
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday will NOT be a day to plan for raking leaves! Blustery winds behind a potent frontal system will produce gusts to between 30 and 50 miles per hour for much of the day. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service until 4 PM for our southern counties, and until 7 PM for areas north of I-80, with the First Alert Day ending at 8 pm. When you have the chance, you should secure loose items in your yard if you can’t bring them in. Power companies anticipate at least sporadic power outages with winds at 40 mph due to the potential for power lines to be snapped by falling tree limbs. Fortunately, most of our trees have lost their leaves so they might not be as susceptible to limb loss as they would be with more leaves, but the possibility remains for downed tree limbs and power lines. The wind should begin to relax Saturday night, but it will remain breezy into Sunday.
25newsnow.com
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
977wmoi.com
High Winds and Rain for the Monmouth Area this Weekend
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Amber Wirt at Hamilton Elementary in Moline
The Fall 2022 semester is almost done but we are still heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our fantastic Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
25newsnow.com
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
977wmoi.com
Welcome Reception for Galesburg City Manager Gerald Smith
The City of Galesburg will welcome Gerald Smith as the new Galesburg City Manager on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mr. Smith was selected by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, and his employment contract was approved by the Galesburg City Council on September 26, 2022.
1470 WMBD
WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty
PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities
Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
This Illinois Owl Stole a Horse Broom & Rode Off Like a Cowboy
A funny thing happened the other day in a neighborhood in Illinois. You might want to sit down for this. An owl decided he wanted to be a cowboy and stole a horse broom. There's video showing what happened next. Eric Lind works at Pekin Community High School as a...
