Bell finishes 10th at Phoenix following Coy Gibbs’ death
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn’t sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news. Bell did climb into the car, finishing 10th after a late pit road mishap cost him a shot at winning a championship. He finished third in his first Cup Series playoff.
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. The win gives Logano his second career championship, the first coming in 2018 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Las Vegas. Before his first win, Logano had been widely seen as an underdog.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in latest edition of ‘The Match’
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will join forces to compete against fellow professional golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of “The Match” next month in Florida, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (WBD Sports) announced Monday. The seventh installment of “The Match” will benefit Hurricane Ian...
