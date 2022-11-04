CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two local teams won their semifinal matchups on Friday to punch their ticket to the state championships next weekend. East hosted Natrona County and jumped out to an early lead in the contest thanks to a couple turnovers from the Mustangs. The Thunderbirds went into halftime up 35-14, but Natrona stormed back in the second half to get the deficit down to six following a 79 yard kick return touchdown. After that play East responded with 13 unanswered points to win 55-36. Drew Jackson led the way offensively for the Thunderbirds with 251 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

