CBS Sports
Graham Ike injury: Wyoming star hurts leg, MWC Preseason Player of the Year out for 'extended period of time'
Wyoming standout Graham Ike will miss an "extended period of time" due to a lower leg injury, the program announced Friday morning. It's a massive hit to the Cowboys as Ike was one of the two players Jeff Linder's squad relied on the most last season. The 6-foot-9 forward was...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WATCH: Friday Night Frenzy (State Semifinals)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two local teams won their semifinal matchups on Friday to punch their ticket to the state championships next weekend. East hosted Natrona County and jumped out to an early lead in the contest thanks to a couple turnovers from the Mustangs. The Thunderbirds went into halftime up 35-14, but Natrona stormed back in the second half to get the deficit down to six following a 79 yard kick return touchdown. After that play East responded with 13 unanswered points to win 55-36. Drew Jackson led the way offensively for the Thunderbirds with 251 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
sweetwaternow.com
UW Selected for Department of Energy’s Collegiate Wind Competition
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming is among 30 colleges and universities selected to participate in Phase 1 of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2023 Collegiate Wind Competition. The teams are participating in the competition during the first half of the 2022-23 school year. This is the first...
News Channel Nebraska
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
capcity.news
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
capcity.news
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, time to set clocks back
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The official end to daylight saving time and return to standard time takes place Sunday morning at 2 a.m. However, for many people, the best time to adjust their clocks is Saturday night before falling asleep. This year, the time-keeping quirk has been the subject of...
capcity.news
South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills
CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
capcity.news
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
