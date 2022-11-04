ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Terence Crutcher Foundation offers rides to the polls in District 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terrence Crutcher Foundation announced it is offering those in need a ride to the polls if they live in District 1. Anyone who needs a ride can call the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 918-425-1369 before 2 p.m. on Monday to make arrangements. If...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

BA community gathers to find healing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD searches for man accused of threatening store clerk with knife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beggs Public Schools holds virtual classes Monday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools announced that it will be holding virtual classes on Monday after canceling school Friday for lack of water. The district says it wants to take the pressure off of parents after lack of water over the weekend. BPS is posting lesson plans...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee all-female AFJROTC team brings home first trophy in 20 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee High School's all-female Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) team brought earned third place in the State Color Guard Tournament last week. According to a MHS spokesperson, this is the first trophy the team has won in 20 years. “We are incredibly...
MUSKOGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy