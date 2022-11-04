Read full article on original website
Tulsa Zoo celebrates rhino's first birthday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Zoo's rhino, Hodari, is nearing one year old. To celebrate, the zoo is inviting the public to go behind the scenes inside the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve. The birthday party will be today, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon. Festivities will include...
Second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program to kick off with drop-off event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program is kicking off on Nov. 7. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. individuals can drop off donations in the upper North Plaza of the Student Union at Oklahoma State University. This project is OSU's locally established philanthropy that...
Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
Terence Crutcher Foundation offers rides to the polls in District 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terrence Crutcher Foundation announced it is offering those in need a ride to the polls if they live in District 1. Anyone who needs a ride can call the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 918-425-1369 before 2 p.m. on Monday to make arrangements. If...
Tulsa Small Business Saturday initiative to include over 100 participating businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The TulsaGo organization announced on Tuesday the launch of a new community initiative that will be held annually on Small Business Saturday. Shop Small Tulsa will allow Tulsans to shop throughout the metropolitan area and pick up a passport at any of the over 100 participating locations.
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
Jenks Police Department receives most donations in 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jenks Police Department and the Bixby Police Department battled head-to-head in the "Cover the Cruiser" fundraiser. This announcement comes after a win from Jenks High School football that snapped Bixby High School football's historic win streak. The event took place at the game in Bixby...
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
Care-A-Van to begin providing mental health services to rural Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country Behavioral Health Services in Muskogee will begin providing mental health and some physical health services to rural Oklahoma with its new Care-A-Van starting Monday. The Care-A-Van is a newly converted RV and it will travel to rural communities in Muskogee and McIntosh counties...
AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
BA community gathers to find healing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
Camp Fierce aims to light fire inside women to serve as firefighters, public servants
TULSA, Okla. — Camp Fierce, organized by the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Metro women, hopes to ignite a passion for service in women. The two-day long camp shows women what it's like to be a firefighter. "Some people aren't going to agree that women should be on this...
2 teen boys arrested after alleged gunplay, shots fired in south Tulsa parking lots
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says two teen boys were arrested after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot near 71st and Memorial. Police officers were originally dispatched to Cinergy Cinema near 71st and Memorial for reports of fighting on Saturday just before 9 p.m.
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
OU-TU School of Community Medicine to host 'Doctor for a Day' event for local children
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Elementary-aged children have the opportunity to be a "Doctor for a Day" at an event hosted by the OU-TU School of Community Medicine. The event will take place on November 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the OU-Tulsa campus and will be offered at no cost to participants.
TPD searches for man accused of threatening store clerk with knife
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."
Beggs Public Schools holds virtual classes Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public Schools announced that it will be holding virtual classes on Monday after canceling school Friday for lack of water. The district says it wants to take the pressure off of parents after lack of water over the weekend. BPS is posting lesson plans...
Muskogee all-female AFJROTC team brings home first trophy in 20 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee High School's all-female Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) team brought earned third place in the State Color Guard Tournament last week. According to a MHS spokesperson, this is the first trophy the team has won in 20 years. “We are incredibly...
