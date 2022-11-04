ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m an anti-aging fanatic – I tape my mouth shut at night to ward off wrinkles, some say I go too far

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ELABORATE nighttime skincare routines are on trend right now, but some people take it to the extremes.

One anti-aging fanatic revealed she tapes her mouth shut at night to prevent wrinkles, and commenters were horrified by her over-the-top habit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UksLo_0iysJFP900
When influencer Isabelle Lux revealed her nighttime beauty routine, it raised eyebrows Credit: TikTok/ isabelle.lux
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34964u_0iysJFP900
The 31-year-old revealed she tapes her mouth shut before bed each night Credit: TikTok/ isabelle.lux

The confusion began when Isabelle Lux, a beauty vlogger with over 381k followers on TikTok, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her nightly routine.

A commenter was so befuddled by something she noticed that Lux, 31, had to follow up with more information in another video.

"Whats the mouth pouch about?!" the commenter demanded. Joking, she added, "My man would love that for me on a daily basis."

In her response video, Lux confirmed, "Yes, I tape my mouth shut every single night before I go to bed."

"Sleeping properly is really important to anti-aging," Lux explained. She uses the tape to keep her lips and mouth from moving, and to ensure she breathes through her nose.

"Taping your mouth shut before bed is really important to your breathing, to your face structure, if you can imagine that," she said.

And Lux insisted that the tape has worked wonders for her skin. "It has completely transformed my sleep when I started using it," she said.

The influencer also sleeps with a satin hair bonnet, a silk eye mask and pillowcase, and several anti-aging patches all over her face.

"I know it seems like a lot, but I feel like I really have my bases covered here," Lux said.

While Lux felt she was just "covering her bases," her viewers were left aghast at the great lengths she goes to in the name of beauty.

"Who has time for all this?" one person asked. "Aging is natural, let’s just enjoy life."

"If I’m at the point of desperation where i have to tape my mouth shut to keep from aging, I think at that point id probably just pay for therapy," said another.

One woman who is in her 50s said she'd never gone to the "extremes" Lux did, and still had almost no wrinkles.

"Aging is a natural process," she told Lux. "Let it be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Q4hP_0iysJFP900
According to Lux, the tape helps prevent wrinkles and premature aging Credit: TikTok/ isabelle.lux

"I promise that tape ain’t doing anything," another person insisted.

A few people admitted to using mouth tape themselves, but almost no one applied it in the name of anti-aging like Lux did.

"Mouth tape is really helpful for people who grind their teeth or open-mouth sleep," one person wrote.

And, they added, if you're a chronic tooth-grinder, "It can prevent a lot of dental issues as you get older."

For most people, the mouth tape was taking a nighttime skincare routine just a smidgen too far.

"To each their own, but I think I’d rather just look old," one woman wrote. "The thought of doing all those things every night sounds exhausting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdeSW_0iysJFP900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhkWL_0iysJFP900

Despite the criticism, Lux welcomed suggestions from commenters for more anti-aging tools she could add to her nightly routine.

"If you have anything else that you use before bed, let a girl know, because I will do it," she vowed.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face

Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
Daily Mail

Vegan woman, 73, who refused to deal with mouse infestation at her home because the vermin were 'her pets' and 'wouldn't go to her neighbours because she looked after them' is fined £1,500

A vegan who failed to deal with a mouse infestation at her mid-terrace home because the rodents were 'her pets' has been fined £1,500 by a court. Margaret Manzoni, 73, from St Osyth in Essex, believed the mice 'would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them', the local council said.
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Delish

McDonald's Fans Can't Believe They're Only Just Discovering What's In The Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chances are, that if you're a lover of all things Macca's, then you're a lover of all things Macca's dips and sauces. Yep! No McDonald's meal (be it breakfast, lunch or dinner) is complete without a side of at least two trusty sauces. Whether it's ketchup, BBQ or – my favourite – sweet chilli, there's no way we're walking out of McDonald's leaving behind the very dips that make the meal, who's with us?
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
859K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy