Nashville, TN

Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation

By Ethan Illers
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Katie Quackenbush, the woman convicted of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in 2017, has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation.

Quackenbush lives in Texas and will be completing her sentence there; she was not granted judicial diversion as her team requested.

Quackenbush had been accused of shooting Gerald Melton twice after an argument about loud music coming from her SUV and exhaust fumes on Aug. 26, 2017. According to Quackenbush, she was taking her friend to her car when the argument started; both made contradicting statements in court.

At her trial in April, Quackenbush took the stand and claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense before being found guilty of reckless endangerment. She had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, but was not convicted.

