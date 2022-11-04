Read full article on original website
Pat McAfee: 'Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now'
Pat McAfee is fed up with his former team. He's not alone. In the midst of another disastrous Colts performance, the former NFL punter tweeted, "The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now." The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2022 ...
Why Patriots’ Bill Belichick isn’t wearing NFL Salute to Service gear
FOXBOROUGH — During Sunday’s game vs. Indianapolis at Gillette Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t wearing the khaki-colored gear most NFL coaches wear as part of the league’s annual Salute to Service month. Belichick, who is not a member of the NFL Coaches Association, annually hasn’t...
Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
Patriots won’t have Damien Harris or Christian Barmore vs. Colts
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will be without a pair of their standouts from Alabama on Sunday afternoon. Listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, Christian Barmore (knee) and Damien Harris (illness) are both inactive against the Colts. It’s the third straight game Barmore has missed — he suffered his knee injury in Cleveland — while it’s Harris’ second absence of the season. He also missed a game due to a hamstring issue.
Rams vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Tom Brady vs. Matthew Stafford in week 9
The past two Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. in Tampa, FL and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts
FOXBOROUGH – A win is a win, right?. Although the weather was beautiful outside on this warm November afternoon, the football played inside Gillette Stadium was anything but pretty. No, this game between the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts won’t be remembered in the annals of football history. Truthfully, it’ll be better if we all forget what transpired between the offensive units for these teams.
Matthew Judon should be Defensive Player of the Year; just ask the Colts (Overreactions)
Mark it down now: Matthew Judon’s campaign for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year officially took off on Sunday, Nov. 6, just after 1 p.m. EST. It was a delightful, unseasonably warm day for a football game in Foxborough - a great day for tailgating. It’s a shame that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger spent most of it getting slammed into the field turf at Gillette Stadium.
Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly
Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment. Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.
8 Patriots takeaways: Defense makes Colts look even more putrid than expected
FOXBOROUGH — Coming into the game, everything about the Colts offense screamed disaster. They fired their offensive coordinator midweek, had Sam Ehlinger making his first career road start and were without their best player in Jonathan Taylor. It was indeed a disaster — even worse than expected — but...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is amazed by Tom Brady’s new record
Tom Brady continues to impress Bill Belichick. The former Patriots quarterback continues to cement his legacy and on Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards. The 45-year-old threw for 280 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 16-13 win over the Las Angeles Rams.
Patriots’ trade interest in WR Chase Claypool wasn’t ‘serious,’ per source
FOXBOROUGH – The NFL trade deadline came and went without the Patriots making a deal. That wasn’t from a lack of trying, but one report suggesting the team had serious interest in veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool isn’t accurate. According to a team source, the Patriots made...
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Colts: No QB turnovers is ‘an improvement’
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was fine en route to a 26-3 victory over the Colts. The Patriots quarterback went 20-of-30 for 147 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson and wasn’t intercepted for the first time this season, which Jones called “an improvement.” As a whole, the offense wasn’t great — a Jonathan Jones pick six made the box score prettier — but they were still far better than what Indianapolis fielded.
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as...
How to watch Bills vs. Jets on TV, online for free Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 or better for just the eighth time in team history and first since 1993 when the Jim Kelly-era team also opened 6-1. AFC-leading Buffalo enters its game against the New York Jets having won four straight. A victory Sunday would mark just the seventh time the Bills have won at least seven of their first eight games, which they also did in 1993. The game marks the first in which the Bills and Jets have met with both having winning records since Week 9 of the 2011 season. Buffalo has won the past four meetings.
How Stephon Gilmore Felt About Foxboro Return Despite Colts’ Performance
FOXBORO, Mass. — It wasn’t the return to Gillette Stadium that Stephon Gilmore was hoping for Sunday as the New England Patriots trounced the Indianapolis Colts in a 26-3 Week 9 verdict. But the flurry of former teammates that went up to Gilmore after the contest coincides perfectly...
Colts vs. Patriots: Inactive players for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Colts ruled out four players on their final injury report Friday and had two others listed as questionable. Here are the inactive players for the...
Patriots offense falls flat as Colts LB calls out plays before they ran them
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots offensive struggles were expected on Sunday. The unit played against a good Indianapolis Colts defense without two starting offensive linemen (David Andrews and Marcus Cannon), a starting receiver (DeVante Parker) and running back Damien Harris. On top of that, it seemed like the Patriots play calls...
How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals game in week 9
The NFC-West leading Seattle Seahawks will head to Arizona to face division rival the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman
The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose after leading by at least 17 for third time this season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday. It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6), who climbed out of...
