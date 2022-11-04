ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Cap Times election roundup: Coverage of the 2022 Wisconsin governor's race

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking a second term, fending off a challenge from Republican construction executive Tim Michels. Polls show them locked in a dead heat. Midterm election puts Wisconsin's Capitol at a crossroads. The outcome of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday will set the state on one of...
Midterm election puts Wisconsin's Capitol at a crossroads

The outcome of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday will set the state on one of two starkly different paths. Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is running for reelection on a platform of restoring abortion access, cutting taxes for middle-class families and boosting funding for the state’s public education system. In reality — given that Republican control of the Legislature is all but guaranteed due in large part to the state’s electoral maps — Evers is running to play “goalie” for four more years, swatting away bills passed by GOP lawmakers.
Opinion | Reject Michels and Johnson; vote for democracy

The editorial board representing the 11 daily Wisconsin newspapers now owned by the Gannett chain was pretty blunt last week when it announced its endorsements for Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator. "Democracy is on the ballot on Nov. 8th," it declared. "And we believe that means a vote for Democrats...
Letter | GOP's version of freedom is deadly

Dear Editor: Republicans are running for office blaming Democrats for crime. It is the Republican Party that gave us concealed carry and no background checks on private gun sales. How has that worked out?. Well, Wisconsin is No. 3 in the nation for the number of people shot in road...
Q&A: At American Wine Project, Erin Rasmussen rethinks Wisconsin wine

In less than two weeks, Erin Rasmussen at American Wine Project drops her newest wine, the fastest one she makes. Wisco Nouveau shares a name, launch date and winemaking style with the more familiar Beaujolais Nouveau. It’s light and bright, low in alcohol and a little spritzy. That’s where...
