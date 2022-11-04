The outcome of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday will set the state on one of two starkly different paths. Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is running for reelection on a platform of restoring abortion access, cutting taxes for middle-class families and boosting funding for the state’s public education system. In reality — given that Republican control of the Legislature is all but guaranteed due in large part to the state’s electoral maps — Evers is running to play “goalie” for four more years, swatting away bills passed by GOP lawmakers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO