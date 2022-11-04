Read full article on original website
Related
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?
Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Rumors Suggest Jesse Spencer Returns Midseason
Fans miss Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey. Does he return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's what current rumors on Twitter suggest.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
ComicBook
Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Sophia Bush Admitted She Struggled To Leave The Heaviness Of Chicago PD Behind
The "One Chicago" franchise rarely disappoints fans and among its many shows in the lineup, "Chicago P.D." is one of the most popular the shared TV universe has to offer. The series has a lot of likable characters, including Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), whose efforts on the show had a bigger impact on the actress that played her than some fans may realize.
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper
NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
Who is leaving Chicago Med in season 8? (SPOILERS)
Chicago Med keeps dropping bombs on its viewers. There have been a staggering amount of cast turnover in season 8, despite there having only been six episodes that have aired. The thing is, the turnover is going to continue. In an effort to keep all the facts straight, and prepare...
Chicago Med Fans Are Heartbroken Over Vanessa's Exit In Season 8 Episode 6
The "One Chicago" franchise is still going strong in 2022, but it's not the best time to be a fan. If you're into "Chicago P.D." in particular, chances are you're still reeling from the fact that series original Jesse Lee Soffer has left the program behind. Sure, he's transitioned to directing for a single Season 10 episode, but for the time being, viewers have seen the last of Detective Jay Halstead. Sadly, this surprising departure isn't the only one that "One Chicago" die-hards have to contend with, seeing as things continue to worsen for the "Chicago Med" cast list.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Chicago Fire spoilers: What to expect in season 11, episode 7 (Preview)
Carver has a heckler, while Kidd reflects on Girls on Fire. Here’s a look at the Chicago Fire spoilers for season 11, episode 7. During the previous episode, Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and Mouch (Christian Stolte) tried to learn a little more about Carver (Jake Lockett). That didn’t work out all that well. They ended up in a bar fight, but it does look like Carver is more interested in hanging out with the group at Molly’s.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0