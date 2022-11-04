ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Wendy Seager coming back for Chicago Fire season 11?

Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) was a deceptively big part of Chicago Fire season 10. She gave Severide (Taylor Kinney) someone to bounce ideas off of, and she presented something of a reminder that Severide’s relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) was on the rocks. Things have gotten better for...
Looper

Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
FanSided

Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role

Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
ComicBook

Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons

The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Looper

Sophia Bush Admitted She Struggled To Leave The Heaviness Of Chicago PD Behind

The "One Chicago" franchise rarely disappoints fans and among its many shows in the lineup, "Chicago P.D." is one of the most popular the shared TV universe has to offer. The series has a lot of likable characters, including Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), whose efforts on the show had a bigger impact on the actress that played her than some fans may realize.
Parade

'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper

NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
FanSided

Who is leaving Chicago Med in season 8? (SPOILERS)

Chicago Med keeps dropping bombs on its viewers. There have been a staggering amount of cast turnover in season 8, despite there having only been six episodes that have aired. The thing is, the turnover is going to continue. In an effort to keep all the facts straight, and prepare...
Looper

Chicago Med Fans Are Heartbroken Over Vanessa's Exit In Season 8 Episode 6

The "One Chicago" franchise is still going strong in 2022, but it's not the best time to be a fan. If you're into "Chicago P.D." in particular, chances are you're still reeling from the fact that series original Jesse Lee Soffer has left the program behind. Sure, he's transitioned to directing for a single Season 10 episode, but for the time being, viewers have seen the last of Detective Jay Halstead. Sadly, this surprising departure isn't the only one that "One Chicago" die-hards have to contend with, seeing as things continue to worsen for the "Chicago Med" cast list.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What to expect in season 11, episode 7 (Preview)

Carver has a heckler, while Kidd reflects on Girls on Fire. Here’s a look at the Chicago Fire spoilers for season 11, episode 7. During the previous episode, Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and Mouch (Christian Stolte) tried to learn a little more about Carver (Jake Lockett). That didn’t work out all that well. They ended up in a bar fight, but it does look like Carver is more interested in hanging out with the group at Molly’s.
Collider

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network

It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy