FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Ambassador to UN condemns North Korean missile launches and lack of action by Security Council
The US Ambassador to the United Nations on Friday condemned both North Korea's missile launches and the lack of action taken by the UN Security Council to address them as "appalling." In remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on the matter, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Pyongyang had launched a "staggering"...
Supreme Court won't hear case of military widow who alleges her husband died of toxins exposure at Camp Lejeune
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought by a military widow who wants to sue the government because she says her husband's death was the result of exposure to toxic and contaminated water at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base. Carol Clendening says her husband, Gary,...
Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn
With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large Spanish-speaking...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden's pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
With competing Florida rallies Sunday, Trump and DeSantis preview a potential GOP presidential primary showdown
In a preview of a potential Republican presidential primary showdown, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will hold dueling Florida rallies on Sunday as the two men battle for supremacy of the Sunshine State and the heart of the GOP. The former president will welcome supporters in Miami, the third stop...
Surveillance plane helping take fentanyl pills off the streets faces extinction
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who also serves as a pilot in the Air National Guard, is sounding the alarm about plans to cut funding for a little-known military surveillance aircraft that law enforcement officials tell CNN is an essential tool for dismantling drug trafficking organizations and has helped them take tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills off the streets last month alone.
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents -- one sitting and two former -- descended on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscored the stakes of one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who held a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to...
Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign
On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state's first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov. Kathy...
Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph
Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton decides against 2024 presidential bid
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has decided to forgo a 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Cotton is the first high-profile Republican to remove himself from a wide list of rumored GOP presidential hopefuls that includes former President Donald Trump, who himself appears to be on the brink of announcing.
The Justice Department said that it seized $3.4 billion in bitcoin stolen a decade ago through the 'Silk Road' dark web
The Justice Department said Monday that it seized the bitcoin from a 32-year-old man in Georgia who had used the dark web to defraud holders.
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
US military nuclear chief sounds the alarm about pace of China's nuclear weapons program
The Commander of US Strategic Command, which oversees the US nuclear weapons program, warned that China is developing nuclear weapons much faster than the US and called the issue a "near-term problem," during a speech at a closed event earlier this week. While Pentagon officials have been sounding the alarm...
How the midterms could affect Wall Street
Last week was a volatile one on Wall Street, with stocks falling after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed the market's dreams of a pivot and suggested that more big rate hikes are likely coming. But Wall Street is still turning its hopes to Washington. Investors are betting on a...
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts
Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country's critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of 'energy terrorism' and said that about 4.5 million Ukrainian consumers were temporarily disconnected from the power supply.
