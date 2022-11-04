ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spread of election lies in Florida's Spanish-speaking communities is 'fracturing democratic institutions,' advocates warn

With voting already underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida with its large Spanish-speaking...
FLORIDA STATE
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims

President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Biden's pitch has included claims that are false, misleading or lacking important context. (As always, we take no position on the...
FLORIDA STATE
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Surveillance plane helping take fentanyl pills off the streets faces extinction

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who also serves as a pilot in the Air National Guard, is sounding the alarm about plans to cut funding for a little-known military surveillance aircraft that law enforcement officials tell CNN is an essential tool for dismantling drug trafficking organizations and has helped them take tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills off the streets last month alone.
ARIZONA STATE
Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign

On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state's first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov. Kathy...
MARYLAND STATE
Frenetic last day on the trail as Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans are increasingly bullish on winning big in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they slam Democrats over raging inflation and crime while President Joe Biden seeks a late reprieve by warning that GOP election deniers could destroy democracy. The GOP has considerable momentum in its bid to win back the House...
GEORGIA STATE
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton decides against 2024 presidential bid

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has decided to forgo a 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Cotton is the first high-profile Republican to remove himself from a wide list of rumored GOP presidential hopefuls that includes former President Donald Trump, who himself appears to be on the brink of announcing.
ARKANSAS STATE
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
US military nuclear chief sounds the alarm about pace of China's nuclear weapons program

The Commander of US Strategic Command, which oversees the US nuclear weapons program, warned that China is developing nuclear weapons much faster than the US and called the issue a "near-term problem," during a speech at a closed event earlier this week. While Pentagon officials have been sounding the alarm...
How the midterms could affect Wall Street

Last week was a volatile one on Wall Street, with stocks falling after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed the market's dreams of a pivot and suggested that more big rate hikes are likely coming. But Wall Street is still turning its hopes to Washington. Investors are betting on a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts

Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country's critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of 'energy terrorism' and said that about 4.5 million Ukrainian consumers were temporarily disconnected from the power supply.

