Missouri State

Mr. Concerned with common sense
2d ago

🤔 ask The NAACP President about the African American Service Connected Marine Veteran, who attended a certain college institution who had racist comments written on his desktop, was assaulted, retaliated against by the NAACP for asking for help something we teach our children 🤔 and Mr Nimrod Chapel helped to retaliate against that young man, who served his country honorably and maintained his composure and bearing s in a hostile learning environment. So, it’s kinda confusing to me on how Mr. Chapel has this stance. What about that story and the justice for that Marine who served us honorably…. I really hope that young man is doing fine. But the double standards of the leadership in our government and society is ridiculous.

Rob Forshy
2d ago

what's racist about wanting to stop crime. so if you're for law and order you're a racist according to the NAACP

Jim
1d ago

As far as I’m concerned the NAACP has zero credibility and is totally irrelevant. Just political smearing against an honorable man

