NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
NBA
"Finding Ways To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
Eleven games into the season, one thing has become very apparent — the Jazz aren't afraid of any situation. Utah entered the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers down by one, not a good sign for a team yet to pick up a victory when trailing entering the final 12 minutes.
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA
Preview: Wizards take on Hornets in second leg of road back-to-back
The Wizards (4-6) head to Charlotte for their second game in as many days to take on the Hornets (3-7) on Monday, looking to bounce back from a close loss in Memphis on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Defensive Player Ladder: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marcus Smart start on top
Floor burns, bruised ribs, the occasional elbow to the face – such were the tolls paid by guard Marcus Smart for eight years in establishing himself as the Boston Celtics’ first and sometimes last line of defense. Finally, last spring, the NBA world properly noticed, honoring Smart’s work...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)
The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
NBA
76ers Prepare to Host Suns Monday Following Unveiling of Dolph Schayes Sculpture | Gameday Report 11/82
The 76ers (4-6) will play host to the Phoenix Suns (7-2) Monday night on Penn Medicine Court at The Center. The Sixers return to the floor following a 106-104 home loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), James Harden (right foot tendon strain), and Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) did not play.
NBA
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
NBA
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown
NBA
"These Guys Want To Win" | Jazz Return Home For Rematch With The Lakers
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. Hollywood comes to the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. In a rematch from three nights ago, Utah hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MST. The Jazz return...
NBA
Magic Lose Heartbreaker to Kings in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair
The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings played a game on Saturday evening at Amway Center unlike most. It was wild, to say the least, and featured several stellar performances, including one from rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, who tallied career highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox, however, took matters into his own hands down the stretch, as the dynamic point guard erupted for 37 points and hit a near half-court shot as time expired in overtime to lift the Kings to a 126-123 victory.
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game
Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
NBA
Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104
There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
NBA
The First Great Dunker Out Of Canada Praises The Next Great Dunker Out Of Canada
Few, if any, can claim more authority in the field of dunking than Vince Carter. His exploits at the rim over the course of 22 seasons are the stuff of legend, earning the fifth overall selection of the 1998 NBA Draft the nickname “Half Man, Half Amazing.” Carter’s performance at the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest, which he won, is considered the pinnacle of the art form and is credited by some for saving the event from irrelevance and cancelation.
NBA
Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...
