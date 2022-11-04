ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies

WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)

The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown

© 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
Magic Lose Heartbreaker to Kings in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair

The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings played a game on Saturday evening at Amway Center unlike most. It was wild, to say the least, and featured several stellar performances, including one from rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, who tallied career highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox, however, took matters into his own hands down the stretch, as the dynamic point guard erupted for 37 points and hit a near half-court shot as time expired in overtime to lift the Kings to a 126-123 victory.
The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game

Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104

There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
The First Great Dunker Out Of Canada Praises The Next Great Dunker Out Of Canada

Few, if any, can claim more authority in the field of dunking than Vince Carter. His exploits at the rim over the course of 22 seasons are the stuff of legend, earning the fifth overall selection of the 1998 NBA Draft the nickname “Half Man, Half Amazing.” Carter’s performance at the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest, which he won, is considered the pinnacle of the art form and is credited by some for saving the event from irrelevance and cancelation.
Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...

