ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

$500M gift for McPherson College

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9tCp_0iysHXyZ00

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson College announced Friday that it has received an anonymous $500 million estate commitment to its endowment.

The school says it is the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the nation.

The donation is a double-match estate commitment. That means the anonymous donor will match every financial gift to McPherson College two to one up to $500 million.

The school said it simply means every dollar given to the college will be matched with two more dollars from the donor. The anonymous donor can pay over time, or the total is due in full upon their death.

McPherson College to reduce student debt, create ‘campus of the future’

The college has until June 30 to raise $250 million. If it does, McPherson College will succeed in getting the anonymous donor’s entire $500 million, bringing the school’s total donations to $750 million.

School leaders say this record donation will allow them to reimagine and reinvent the McPherson College campus while pursuing initiatives that enhance the student experience.

Michael Schneider, McPherson College president, says the donation will fund four initiatives:

  • Student debt project
  • The new campus master plan
  • The development of a Kansas Center for Rural and Community Health
  • A new National Center for the Future of Engineering, Design and Mobility

In May, California philanthropists Melanie and Richard Lundquist announced they were giving $25 million to the school’s Building Community Campaign. Melanie Lundquist returned to the school for Friday’s announcement.

“It’s an understatement that today is the biggest day in McPherson College’s history. I thought back in May, when my husband and I made a $25 million commitment to McPherson, it was a big day,” she said in a joking manner. The audience laughed and applauded.

At the time of the Lundquists’ donation, the $25 million was the single largest contribution in the school’s history. Melanie Lundquist said their donation has been “totally eclipsed, and the school is all the better for it.”

“That said, Richard and I have our own additional announcement to make. We want to underscore the importance of this matching grant,” Lundquist said. “We want to strengthen our commitment to McPherson College and, President Schneider, count us in for another $25 million.”

The audience erupted in applause again.

The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas

Lundquist said that the anonymous donor gave her permission to speak on the donor’s behalf.

“They’ve chosen to remain anonymous because they value their privacy,” she said. “But more importantly than that, their anonymity is because they are absolutely adamant that the attention be placed on the students and the good work of McPherson College, not themselves.”

Lundquist was asked why she and her husband feel so committed to the school. She said they have gotten to know the school and its leadership, and they see the commitment to the students.

“We have come to really understand what the small liberal arts college represents, both Richard and myself,” she said. “We graduated from a very large university, and so we didn’t have the experience of the small liberal arts college. But we’ve come to understand what it signifies for this country.”

The school says there was a “quiet phase” to the $500 million double-match challenge before Friday’s announcement.

With the donations and commitments that came in during the quiet phase, plus the Lundquists’ $50 million, McPherson College has already raised $130 million of the $250 million needed to get the anonymous donor’s $500 million.

It is asking for help raising the other $120 million. The school is looking for outright gifts and estate gift commitments. To learn more about the $500 million endowment match or donate, click here.

McPherson College has more than 800 students enrolled. The school offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
mcpherson.edu

McPherson College Announces Transformative $500 Million Commitment, Largest Gift to a Small Liberal Arts College in U.S. History

Anonymous estate gift will support construction of several new buildings, a rural and community health center, reduction in student debt and other initiatives. McPherson College, a Kansas liberal arts college known for its one-of-a-kind Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, announced today it has received the largest single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States. The anonymous double-match estate commitment is worth $500 million and over time will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience. McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs to its more than 800 students, representing 33 states and seven countries.
MCPHERSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
wichitaliberty.org

Wichita employment situation, September 2022

For the Wichita metropolitan area in September 2022, the unemployment rate was unchanged, while the labor force and the number of jobs fell slightly from the previous month. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, shows a mostly unchanged employment situation in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area for September 2022.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita

Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Voters preparing for Election Day

Election Day is right around the corner, from finding out who will be the state's next governor to polling locations and voter turnout, there is plenty voters are preparing for.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway

Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
SALINA, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
catchitkansas.com

Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season

SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
SALINA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?

Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever playoff action on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time for high school football in Kansas, and Thursday night brought some great action. Andale took on Pratt and rolled to an easy 36-point win. In 3A football, Clay Center Community made the trip to Wichita to play Wichita Collegiate. It was the road team who got […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 No. 1 Dragons stifle Pirates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson's defense scored before the offense ever had to take a snap. Independence quarterback Greg Jones dropped back on the first third down of the game and Rodney Green Jr. knocked the ball loose. The ball hit the turf and was reluctantly picked up...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy