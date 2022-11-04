ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

By Sarah Szilagy
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog.

Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South Third Street just before 10 a.m., where they found Jackson and the victim. The victim told officers Jackson shot him over a dispute involving a dog.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Police did not have further information about that man’s condition.

Jackson faces a charge of felonious assault, which is a second-degree felony, according to court records. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at Franklin County Municipal Court.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CPD’s felony assault unit at 614-645-4218 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

