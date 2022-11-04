Read full article on original website
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts
FOXBOROUGH – A win is a win, right?. Although the weather was beautiful outside on this warm November afternoon, the football played inside Gillette Stadium was anything but pretty. No, this game between the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts won’t be remembered in the annals of football history. Truthfully, it’ll be better if we all forget what transpired between the offensive units for these teams.
Patriots won’t have Damien Harris or Christian Barmore vs. Colts
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will be without a pair of their standouts from Alabama on Sunday afternoon. Listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, Christian Barmore (knee) and Damien Harris (illness) are both inactive against the Colts. It’s the third straight game Barmore has missed — he suffered his knee injury in Cleveland — while it’s Harris’ second absence of the season. He also missed a game due to a hamstring issue.
Why Patriots’ Bill Belichick isn’t wearing NFL Salute to Service gear
FOXBOROUGH — During Sunday’s game vs. Indianapolis at Gillette Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t wearing the khaki-colored gear most NFL coaches wear as part of the league’s annual Salute to Service month. Belichick, who is not a member of the NFL Coaches Association, annually hasn’t...
Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
Matthew Judon should be Defensive Player of the Year; just ask the Colts (Overreactions)
Mark it down now: Matthew Judon’s campaign for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year officially took off on Sunday, Nov. 6, just after 1 p.m. EST. It was a delightful, unseasonably warm day for a football game in Foxborough - a great day for tailgating. It’s a shame that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger spent most of it getting slammed into the field turf at Gillette Stadium.
Rams vs. Buccaneers: How to watch Tom Brady vs. Matthew Stafford in week 9
The past two Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. in Tampa, FL and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
‘Certainly a lot better than the last time we played the Colts’: Bill Belichick on Sunday’s 26-3 victory
Belichick had considerable praise for his defense following Sunday's win. The Patriots’ defense put on an incredible performance on Sunday, recording nine sacks, a blocked punt, and a pick-six in a 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Following the game, head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the...
Yardbarker
3 Match-ups The Indianapolis Colts Can Dominate
If the Indianapolis Colts plan to make the playoffs, the wins need to start rolling in, and it needs to start this week. The Colts head to New England to face the Patriots. While many people have already counted out the Colts for this game and the entire season there is time to change the trajectory of this franchise.
8 Patriots takeaways: Defense makes Colts look even more putrid than expected
FOXBOROUGH — Coming into the game, everything about the Colts offense screamed disaster. They fired their offensive coordinator midweek, had Sam Ehlinger making his first career road start and were without their best player in Jonathan Taylor. It was indeed a disaster — even worse than expected — but...
Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly
Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment. Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.
Patriots offense falls flat as Colts LB calls out plays before they ran them
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots offensive struggles were expected on Sunday. The unit played against a good Indianapolis Colts defense without two starting offensive linemen (David Andrews and Marcus Cannon), a starting receiver (DeVante Parker) and running back Damien Harris. On top of that, it seemed like the Patriots play calls...
Yardbarker
Colts, Patriots Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 9 Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in a battle between two underperforming, hobbled teams. The Colts will be without at least one star player as running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was ruled out on Friday, as were quarterback Matt Ryan and special teamers Grant Stuard and Tony Brown.
Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two sessions after practicing Wednesday.
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last weekend. Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of his 23 passes...
Patriots’ trade interest in WR Chase Claypool wasn’t ‘serious,’ per source
FOXBOROUGH – The NFL trade deadline came and went without the Patriots making a deal. That wasn’t from a lack of trying, but one report suggesting the team had serious interest in veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool isn’t accurate. According to a team source, the Patriots made...
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Colts: No QB turnovers is ‘an improvement’
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was fine en route to a 26-3 victory over the Colts. The Patriots quarterback went 20-of-30 for 147 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson and wasn’t intercepted for the first time this season, which Jones called “an improvement.” As a whole, the offense wasn’t great — a Jonathan Jones pick six made the box score prettier — but they were still far better than what Indianapolis fielded.
FOX Sports
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as...
Vikings vs. Commanders: How to watch week 9 football for free
The 6-1 Minnesota Vikings who are on a five-game winning streak will face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will be at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County, Maryland at 1 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
FOX 2
Mahomes sets personal bests for pass attempts, rush yards in a single game
Mahomes set a new career high for pass attempts and rushing yards in a SNF win over the Tennessee Titans.
Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman
The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.
