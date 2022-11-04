Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged strangulation incident Thursday night. A DCSO report said at about 11:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Carnes Road in Green after a caller said a man that was not supposed to be on the property had returned. A victim said that Thomas Cullett had grabbed her throat and put his hand over her mouth, which caused her to gasp for air. She had bruising and redness to support her statements.
kezi.com
Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason. 48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in...
KDRV
Douglas County police chase leads to a several-hour standoff hostage incident
ROSEBURG, Ore– A police pursuit turned into a several-hour standoff hostage incident Saturday night. Deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle traffic stop on Strickland Canyon Road when the driver fled from law enforcement. Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th, passenger Carlos Bernal attempted to escape from authorities....
kqennewsradio.com
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for mail theft on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:50 p.m. officers contacted the 33-year old in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where she allegedly had articles of stolen mail in her vehicle. The mail was recovered and the suspect was cited and released on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ROCK THROWING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged rock throwing incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. the 37-year old was contacted at the corner of Southeast Lane Avenue and Southeast Pine Street after the suspect was allegedly yelling threats at a victim and had thrown a rock at a vehicle.
Oregon woman, 75, led police on 112-mph chase down Interstate 5, sheriff’s office says
A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin, north of Grants Pass, to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
KDRV
Wayman sentenced to life in prison for Finch murder
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A 24-year-old Shady Cove man should spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of Destiny Finch. Jackson County Circuit Court sentenced Shane Ryan Michael Wayman this week to life in jail for the 2019 death of his roommate. A jury convicted Wayman this...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal trespass incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 10:15 p.m. officers contacted the 29-year old after she allegedly was inside a fully fenced back yard at a residence in the 600 block of Northeast Roseland Avenue, where she had no right to be. The homeowner had not given the suspect permission to be on the property.
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to hunting incident, continue to look for suspect
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of a gunshot victim who was hunting in the area of Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Conde Creek Road in rural Eagle Point. The sheriff's office wrote in a release, the victim was...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION
Winston Police jailed a man for allegedly taking a vehicle without permission on Monday. Information from WPD said the 39-year old drove off in a family member’s vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. The suspect was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
police1.com
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday night. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:40 p.m. a sedan was traveling east bound on Highway 138E near Glide, when it was rear-ended by another sedan. The vehicle that caused the accident came to an uncontrolled stop while the vehicle hit came to a controlled stop. Both drivers sustained injuries. One was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center. Both vehicles were towed away.
kezi.com
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
