Homemade bread from sourdough starter
Yesterday, I wrote an article to tell you how I make a simple sourdough starter. Today, I wanted to share one of my favorite bread recipes that uses part of the starter. When I make homemade bread, I usually always brush my bread dough with an egg wash, or melted butter. For this specific bread recipe, I prefer to use the egg wash, but either works great. However, if you prefer a buttery crust, you'll want to use melted butter.
WSVN-TV
Keto Peanut Butter Cookies / Belkys
If you want a sweet treat without the guilt, we’ve got you covered. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 1/4 cup granulated sweetener (we used Truvia) 1 tsp. baking powder. 1 tsp. vanilla extract. sea salt to sprinkle on top. Method...
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
How to make this pumpkin smash cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
Half Baked Harvest founder and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard shares her recipe for a pumpkin smash cake.
AOL Corp
How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes
When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe delivers a low-carb and perfectly smooth dessert that is great for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and many more events. This pumpkin cheesecake takes 1 hour to prepare and 1 hour to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
recipesgram.com
Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)
This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's 27p chocolate dessert 'with barely any calories' that 'tastes like Dairy Milk'
A new Aldi 27p dessert is drawing rave reviews from shoppers who say it is a dieter's delight. The Brooklea Milk chocolate Light Choc Pots cost £1.09 for a pack of four. But despite the price tag they are said to taste every bit as good as other brands, according to a TikTok video. And the original poster even said they taste "just like Dairy Milk", according to MyLondon.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
I Tried Broma Bakery’s Copycat Starbucks Oat Fudge Bar Recipe and I May Never Buy Granola Bars Again
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am a serious fan of chocolate. For many, many years, I wouldn’t even try a dessert if it didn’t involve chocolate. As I’ve gotten older, though, my pastry palate has expanded. Chocolate, however still remains my main thing — especially when it’s paired with a food or dessert I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Case in point: oatmeal cookies. I was never a fan of them until I discovered oatmeal chocolate chip cookies — and then they quickly became a favorite.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks
Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
recipesgram.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
Epicurious
Easy Sugar Cookie Icing
Everyone’s suddenly an artist during the holiday season and the allure of decorating sugar cookies (or trying to, at least) never fades. Seasoned pros and stick-figure drawers alike will appreciate the ease and usability of this simple sugar cookie icing recipe. Unlike a rudimentary powdered sugar and liquid (whole...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE MUFFINS
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Muffins made with spiced cake mix, filled with apples & cream cheese then topped with caramel! Decadent, bakery-style muffins made easy!. Caramel apple muffins are a treat you’ll no doubt indulge upon. One muffin is simply not enough but that’s okay because this apple muffin recipe makes about 18 of them so there’s plenty to share and enjoy.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
12tomatoes.com
Apple Pie Shortbread Bars
The best of apple crumble, apple pie, and dessert bars all in one. When it comes to apple desserts there are so many wonderful ways to make these fruits into really satisfying treats. From apple crumble to classic apple pie they are all delicious. There’s no apple dessert I’d turn down! But, these apple pie shortbread bars are a fun take on these classics, with a shortbread base that resembles a pie crust and a delectable crumble topping. It’s the best of both worlds in one bar.
How to Make a Buttery and Delicious Pineapple Dump Cake
Dump cakes are one of the easiest kinds of desserts to make. Gather up a few ingredients, layer them in a 13×9-in. pan and voila! You’ve got a cake that doesn’t even need to be frosted. This pineapple dump cake recipe isn’t any different. Pineapple lovers will love every bite of this juicy treat.
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
