Related
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
LSU gets hosed by obscure rule that nullifies fumble recovery vs Alabama
LSU football fans are furious after referees overturned an Alabama fumble because of rule about an out-of-bounds player touching the ball. LSU is fighting an uphill battle to get into the SEC title game after a rough start to the 2022 season. A win over Alabama would go a long way to get them to their ultimate goal.
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
No one spared ire of Razorback faithful across social media
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset
Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
CBS Sports
Tennessee and LSU fans storming the field after big wins has SEC reviewing event security
The SEC announced Friday that it has created a working group on event security designed to review and improve strategies to prevent crowd incursions on playing fields and courts. The working group will consist of athletics directors, event management directors and campus security personnel. "Current Conference policies need to be...
LSU Fined $250,000 by SEC After Fans Storm Field vs. Alabama
The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 32–31, in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday.
ESPN insider describes the perfect hire for Auburn
By now, I’m sure that you have seen the many head coaching possibilities for Auburn Football. One target has even shared his thoughts on coaching at a place like Auburn. But, how many logical takes concerning each candidate have you heard? One ESPN insider recently shared his take on the Auburn job publically.
T.J. Finley Not Traveling With Auburn Ahead Of SEC Battle vs. Mississippi State, per Reports
A notable SEC quarterback will not be traveling with his team this weekend. That quarterback is Auburn's T.J. Finley. Finley, the transfer out of LSU, did not make the trip to Starkville with the Tigers ahead of Saturday's SEC game. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound quarterback out of the state ...
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
How LSU can get into the College Football Playoff after beating Alabama
The LSU Tigers suddenly have a lifeline to pursue the College Football Playoff after knocking off Alabama and taking control of the SEC West. LSU was written off pretty soundly when Tennessee handed them their second loss of the season, 40-13. Just a few weeks later, the Tigers sat up...
FOX Sports
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
LISTEN: The stakes have changed for Ole Miss' showdown with Alabama. Just win, baby.
So much for a 2014 Ole Miss-Alabama redux. The Crimson Tide over the weekend lost at LSU, meaning the stakes have changed when Alabama rolls into Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. LSU controls the SEC West and holds the tiebreaker over Ole Miss....
What Does Does USF Firing Jeff Scott Mean for UCF?
The UCF Knights can take advantage of Jeff Scott being fired by USF Bulls.
Pete Thamel reveals latest on Auburn head coach search, names top contenders
After firing Bryan Harsin early in the week, Auburn is onto a coaching search and doing so with a new athletic director in John Cohen. On College GameDay on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel gave a look at what the coaching search could look like for the Tigers. “Expect...
Pac-12 Preseason MBB Power Rankings: Dana Altman’s Ducks on the rise
The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially here, and the Pac-12 conference will once again have multiple contenders for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, but they return senior guard Will Richardson and add key contributors around him, including freshman center Kel’el Ware and transfer guards Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard. Meanwhile, both Arizona and UCLA lost significant contributors from last year’s squad, but both are still going to be dangerous after making key additions in the offseason. Outside of the top three the Pac-12 is a bit of a crapshoot. Perhaps...
College GameDay headed to massive SEC East showdown
The Week 10 college football slate features a couple of key matchups that will greatly impact the CFP race such as the Alabama Crimson Tide at the LSU Tigers. Over the past decade, this game has hosted the College GameDay crew plenty of times, however, this year it will have a new location.
