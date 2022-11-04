ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset

Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Preseason MBB Power Rankings: Dana Altman’s Ducks on the rise

The 2022-23 college basketball season is officially here, and the Pac-12 conference will once again have multiple contenders for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, but they return senior guard Will Richardson and add key contributors around him, including freshman center Kel’el Ware and transfer guards Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard. Meanwhile, both Arizona and UCLA lost significant contributors from last year’s squad, but both are still going to be dangerous after making key additions in the offseason. Outside of the top three the Pac-12 is a bit of a crapshoot. Perhaps...
WISCONSIN STATE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy