communitynewspapers.com

Miami Book Fair International features tremendous lineup

This slideshow requires JavaScript. It’s time for the annual Miami Book Fair International. The 2022 edition begins Nov. 13 and runs until Nov. 20, with the fun street fair scheduled for Nov. 18-20. As usual, the author lineup is spectacular with offerings for just about everyone. Authors include former...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gables Community Foundation’s Brazil-themed gala sets records

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Coral Gables Community Foundation and eight distinguished local honorees were celebrated on a beautifully cool recent Friday night at the 2022 Biltmore Ball to benefit the Coral Gables Community Foundation. The foundation’s community grant and scholarship programs will benefit from the record attendance, sponsorships and...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

UM Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its Class of 2023 inductees for the 54th UM Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, which will take place next spring. The 10-member Class of 2023 is comprised of Kevin Brown (baseball), David Gil (baseball), Aaron Moser (track and field),...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

ALLEN MORRIS SUPPORTS THE CORAL GABLES GARDEN CLUB

The Coral Gables Garden Club’s 2 nd annual AS I SEE IT photography competition was wildly successful this year, with photography submissions from all over the state of Florida. The competition aims to increase the appreciation of our natural environment highlighting outstanding nature and wildlife photography. The contest featured...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gulliver Preparatory opens new Center for Student Life

Gulliver Preparatory School recently announced the opening of the new 60,000-square-foot Center for Student Life at its Marian C. Krutulis PK-8 Campus in Coral Gables. The school conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, Oct. 8, welcoming school and community leaders, families, and supporters to campus for a first look at the state-of-the-art facility.
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

JLL arranges new retail lease with Pura Vida at 701 Brickell

JLL recently announced the negotiation of a 5,000-square-foot lease to bring Pura Vida, a popular South Florida-based health-and-wellness restaurant, to 701 Brickell, a premier office tower in Miami’s Brickell Financial District owned by Nuveen Real Estate. The restaurant also will have access to a dedicated outdoor patio space totaling...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Hadestown to make S. Florida premiere at the Arsht Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Hadestown will make its anticipated South Florida premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Dec. 6-11. Hadestown was the most honored show of the 2018-19 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and the...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Architecture team breaks record at 33rd Walk on Water

“After you walk on water, what can you be afraid of?” said Professor Jaime Canaves. Since 1989, architecture students in Canaves’ methods and materials course gather around the lake behind the Green Library to put their learning to practice for what has now become an FIU tradition – Walk on Water. The competition consists of designing and constructing floatable shoes that can be used to “walk” across the lake—a distance of about 350 feet.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

When it comes to moving the UDB, preserving Environmentally Sensitive Lands should be part of the process!

During the recent hearing to move the Urban Development Boundary for the South Dade Logistics and Technology District (SDLTD), the popular Environmental Endangered Lands (EEL) program took center stage. The applicant, responding to a request by Commissioner Raquel Regalado for this project to do more for the environment, proposed a voluntary purchase and donation of 622 acres of sensitive lands on the EEL priority “A” list, a list of land determined by the County as being the most important to preserve and protect. In addition to donating EEL land, the applicant agreed to set up a funding mechanism that will generate millions of dollars for the long-term maintenance of these lands. Many of the opposition speakers described this as inappropriate “deal making” and even stated that the wetlands weren’t worth much due to limited development potential. Unfortunately, this argument seemed to be heavily based on the emotional politics of moving the Urban Development Boundary.
communitynewspapers.com

Embrace the holiday spirit with Shops at Merrick Park

Shops at Merrick Park will present “Back to Tradition,” its 19th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Belmont Village Senior Living, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. One of the largest tree lighting ceremonies and holiday celebrations in South Florida, the event...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Israel Philharmonic to perform Prokofiev program at Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County launches its 2022-23 Knight Masterworks Classical Music Series with the anticipated return of The Israel Philharmonic on Nov. 10 at the acoustically superb Knight Concert Hall. The concert will be led by Lahav Shani, the 33-year-old wunderkind and protégé...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department temporarily changes its water chlorination method for two-week period beginning Nov. 6

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 6 to 20, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

