During the recent hearing to move the Urban Development Boundary for the South Dade Logistics and Technology District (SDLTD), the popular Environmental Endangered Lands (EEL) program took center stage. The applicant, responding to a request by Commissioner Raquel Regalado for this project to do more for the environment, proposed a voluntary purchase and donation of 622 acres of sensitive lands on the EEL priority “A” list, a list of land determined by the County as being the most important to preserve and protect. In addition to donating EEL land, the applicant agreed to set up a funding mechanism that will generate millions of dollars for the long-term maintenance of these lands. Many of the opposition speakers described this as inappropriate “deal making” and even stated that the wetlands weren’t worth much due to limited development potential. Unfortunately, this argument seemed to be heavily based on the emotional politics of moving the Urban Development Boundary.

2 DAYS AGO