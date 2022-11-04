Dejan Kulusevski in contention for Tottenham return against Liverpool

Tottenham have several injuries to contend with ahead of Sunday’s visit of Liverpool in the Premier League, but Dejan Kulusevski could return.

Kulusevski, who has not played for Spurs since September 17 due to a hamstring issue, took part in training on Friday and will be assessed alongside Rodrigo Bentancur (fatigue) and Lucas Moura (calf) after the pair reported discomfort following their involvement in Tuesday’s win at Marseille.

Cristian Romero and Richarlison (both calf) are definitely sidelined, while Son Heung-min is absent due to a fracture around his left eye.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner misses the trip to north London after suffering concussion in the Champions League win over Napoli.

However, captain Jordan Henderson returns to the squad after being rested in midweek, with left-back Andy Robertson coming back into the team after being an unused substitute.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate looks set to start his first Premier League match of the season after an impressive display against the Serie A leaders.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Moura, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Spence, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Gil, Austin, Sarr, White.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Nunez, Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox