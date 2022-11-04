Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Gets Release Date and Development Update
Final Fantasy XVI has gotten an update regarding its release date and development. The Final Fantasy series is a staple of gaming, particularly for those who love RPGs. As time has gone on, the series has evolved in major ways, embracing things like real time combat as opposed to its old school turn based roots. Square Enix even went out of its way to remake Final Fantasy VII with modern graphics, a revised story, and the new real time combat to make it more accessible for new players. It went over exceptionally well and it seems that has only incentivized Square Enix to continue down that path and also take more risks with the series. Final Fantasy XVI is set to be the first M-rated game in the franchise and will invite a more mature tone as a result.
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 is 'About 95%' Done and Its Release Date Should Be Revealed by the End of 2022
Final Fantasy 16's development appears to be well on track, as its creators have shared the game is "about 95%" done and that its release date should be revealed by the end of 2022. Speaking to Famitsu and as translated by IGN, Final Fantasy 16's main director Hiroshi Takai was...
Best Final Fantasy games on Android in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ah, Final Fantasy, the famous turn-based JRPG series that paradoxically never seems to conclude. The Final Fantasy series has a storied history, with entries and remakes appearing on multiple platforms. The Play Store has its own additions to the illustrious saga, with RPG gameplay adapted for play on touchscreen devices like your phone. Whether you’re a fan of the series, a newcomer, or just a lover of great mobile RPG games, the Play Store has a Final Fantasy experience for you.
NME
‘Final Fantasy 16’ is 95 per cent done, release date will be announced this year
Final Fantasy 16 is 95 per cent finished, with a firm release date to be announced this year. Development on Final Fantasy 16 has been a turbulent affair. Last October, director Naiko Yoshida said that the game was nearly complete but by December, he announced that work had been delayed due to COVID-19.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’’s season one will balance weapons and restore ping
Infinity Ward has released the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first major update, and has promised a lot more changes coming with the launch of season one. Since Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week (October 28), the game has had issues with the new weapon attachment tuning feature, players exploiting a “god mode” glitch as well as a major bug with the ping system.
CNET
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Ramattra Opens Major Lore Doors
Overwatch 2's first season ends in about four weeks, and we're already getting the first glimpse at what's in store for season two, starting with an origin video for the new tank hero, Ramattra. (Sorry, Mauga hopefuls.) First teased in the Storm Rising PvE event in 2019, Ramattra will be the first new hero added to the game after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, and from the looks of things, he's about to significantly expand Overwatch lore.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Length Revealed
When Final Fantasy XVI releases on PlayStation 5 next year, the game should offer fans a significant amount of content. In a new interview with the Italian website Everyeye, director Hiroshi Takai revealed that the game's story will take about 35-40 hours to complete, but the extra content should take most players more than 70 hours to finish. That's a pretty standard amount of content for an RPG, particularly for the Final Fantasy franchise!
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ attachment tuning has been restored following bug fix
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s attachment tuning feature has been restored after a bug fix. Shortly after Modern Warfare 2 was released last week, players took to social media to report an issue with the new attachment tuning feature. Attachment tuning allows players to increase or decrease the...
ComicBook
New Hideo Kojima Game Seemingly Begins Leaking Online
It looks like the next major project from creator Hideo Kojima and the team at Kojima Productions has started to leak online. In recent months, Kojima himself has started to tease more information about his next game. Not only has the Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director confirmed that Elle Fanning and Shiori Kutsuna will be part of the title, but he's also teased that a greater announcement could be coming soon enough. Prior to that proper reveal of the game, though, it looks like Kojima's next project has now started leaking online.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliriously dumb disaster epic reduces streaming civilization to dust and rubble
Thankfully, nobody goes into a blockbuster disaster epic looking for well-rounded characters and scientific accuracy, especially one directed by Roland Emmerich. Based on a mammoth box office haul of $791 million, it would be an understatement to say cinema’s pre-eminent Master of Disaster encouraged audiences to leave their brains firmly at the door when 2012 landed.
Collider
'Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales' Trailer Relaunches the RPG Game Exclusively on Netflix
Netflix has announced the return of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, with the role-playing mobile game returning exclusively via Netflix Games. As part of Netflix's Stranger Things Day celebrations, the show's official Twitter account also released a delightful trailer for the mobile game which is now playable on your mobile device as long as you have a Netflix account.
IGN
Venom, Black Panther Unreal Engine 5 Demos Are Mighty Impressive - IGN Daily Fix
Aside from Fortnite and a couple of low-profile free-to-play efforts, there aren’t many games running on Unreal Engine 5 that have actually been released at this point. There have been impressive, official demos like The Matrix Awakens. Unofficial fan projects that imagine what games might look like in cutting-edge tech. The YouTube channel TeaserPlay is one such group of creators.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Hits Shigeo With Major Betrayal
Mob Psycho 100 has kicked off the climax of the first major arc of the third and likely final season of the anime, and the series has really taken fans by surprise by making one of Shigeo Kageyama's closest allies a major villain with the newest episode! While Shigeo himself has been dealing with an internal crisis over what he should do in the future, the rest of his town has been slowly taken over by the roots of the "Divine Tree" that Shigeo had formed out of a broccoli at the end of the second season. Now it's all come to fruition.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best EBR-14 attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 is packed with options for players who prefer to pick their targets off from afar. Although not every map is designed for long-range sniping, the EBR-14 is a fantastic option for most matches because it’s incredibly versatile for mid-range shootouts. The EBR-14 is the first marksman...
ComicBook
Overwatch 2's Biggest Problem Finally Addressed by Blizzard
One of Overwatch 2's biggest problems remains its queues. When trying to play certain roles -- like Tank or Damage -- players still more often than not have to wait far too long to get into matches. This is partially because of how popular certain roles are compared to others, primarily due to balancing issues, but also because teams are limited to a single character from any given role. In Quick Play the resulting queues aren't as bad as they are in Competitive, but it's not good enough across the board and players are wondering when changes are going to be made to improve the system.
NME
‘Halo Infinite’ is getting ray tracing on PC next year
Halo Infinite’s PC version is set to get ray-tracing in March of next year. The news comes from yesterdays (November 3) AMD Presents Together We Advance livestream, in which the company showcased its next generation AMD GPUs. Halo Infinite will support ray traced shadows across both the arena and...
NME
pH-1 announces upcoming ‘About Damn Time’ world tour
Korean-American rapper pH-1 will soon be embarking on a world tour. On November 7, pH-1’s label H1GHR MUSIC announced on Twitter that he will soon be holding his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour with a brief visualiser clip featuring the rapper. While dates and venues for the tour have not been revealed, the label shared that pH-1 will be touring cities in North America, Asia and Europe.
Sonic Frontiers Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Details
Sonic Frontiers is upon us. Check out all of the details about Sonic Frontiers, including its release date, gameplay, story, and features. Sonic Frontiers is coming out on November 8, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. First teased early in 2021 during...
TechSpot
Square Enix disappoints Parasite Eve fans by announcing NFT game Symbiogenesis
A hot potato: Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) certainly don't attract the sort of interest they enjoyed at the start of the year, with companies such as Ubisoft backing away from the area after initially embracing it with gusto. But a declining marketplace hasn't stopped Square Enix from announcing a "new franchise" that revolves around NFTs, much to the annoyance of people expecting a revival of horror classic Parasite Eve.
NME
‘Death Stranding’ developer will stay independent “as long as I’m alive” says Hideo Kojima
Despite numerous rumours and interested parties, Hideo Kojima has stated that his studio, Kojima Productions, will remain independent for as long as he lives. Speaking on the latest episode of his Spotify podcast Brain Structure, Kojima stated that despite repeated attempts to acquire Kojima Productions, he would never accept these offers as he wishes for the studio to remain independent.
Comments / 0