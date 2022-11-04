Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper
The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hints at potential shortstop change in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make regarding the shortstop position for the 2023 season. After witnessing a polarizing version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, there is potential that manager Aaron Boone could shake things up. It is possible the team cuts IKF, to begin with, after being benched...
South Side Sox
The South Side Sox 2022 White Sox Offseason Plan Project
With the 2022 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2023 White Sox!. Welcome to the ninth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Does an 81-81 record in the middle of a contention window make you feel like you might do a better job than GM Rick Hahn and the White Sox “brain trust?” Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.
As Pedro Grifol builds his Chicago White Sox coaching staff, communication skills are the ‘top of the top of the list’ of attributes
Pedro Grifol doesn’t have a specific timeline for completing his Chicago White Sox coaching staff. “Being on the other side and knowing the potential of you losing a staff member, I think (teams) want to know sooner than later,” he said Thursday. “And just respecting the process, the sooner we can get this going, the better that way they can fill their voids however they see fit.” The new Sox ...
WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win
The party is on in Houston. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship. And the best moment from the early celebration scenes at Minute Maid Park has to be 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty...
Brian Cashman makes interesting reveal about his contract status with Yankees
Brian Cashman met with the media on Friday and addressed many questions about the New York Yankees, including whether the team wants him back. Cashman made an interesting reveal, sharing that his contract expired on October 31st. Despite the expiration of his deal, he’s optimistic about continuing his work with the team.
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds
The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team is among the contenders to win it all next season, but another powerhouse organization is pinned as the overall favorite for next season.
Dusty Baker leaned on great quote in handling Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander battled through five innings to get his first career World Series win in Game 5 Thursday, and part of that was down to manager Dusty Baker’s faith in his ace. Baker’s handling of his starter can apparently be partly credited to some old wisdom he received in his younger days.
Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year
Mike Trout's outstanding season after an injury-shortened 2021 was not enough to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award, which went to Justin Verlander.
Report: White Sox Plan to Pick Up Tim Anderson's Club Option
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Angels News: MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno
He gave a little insight into his relationship with the Angels owner.
