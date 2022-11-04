ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper

The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
HOUSTON, TX
South Side Sox

The South Side Sox 2022 White Sox Offseason Plan Project

With the 2022 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2023 White Sox!. Welcome to the ninth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Does an 81-81 record in the middle of a contention window make you feel like you might do a better job than GM Rick Hahn and the White Sox “brain trust?” Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

As Pedro Grifol builds his Chicago White Sox coaching staff, communication skills are the ‘top of the top of the list’ of attributes

Pedro Grifol doesn’t have a specific timeline for completing his Chicago White Sox coaching staff. “Being on the other side and knowing the potential of you losing a staff member, I think (teams) want to know sooner than later,” he said Thursday. “And just respecting the process, the sooner we can get this going, the better that way they can fill their voids however they see fit.” The new Sox ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in

Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
CHICAGO, IL
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds

The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team is among the contenders to win it all next season, but another powerhouse organization is pinned as the overall favorite for next season.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
CHICAGO, IL
