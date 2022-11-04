ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

Ohio man at Capitol riot sentenced to five months in prison

By Brian Hofmann
WKBN
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Whitehall man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for his role in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Troy Faulkner was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to the destruction of government property in August, and six other charges were dropped as part of a deal with prosecutors.

FBI seeking information on cold case homicides from 1994

Faulkner was part of the group that breached the Capitol as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. A video showed Faulkner, who was wearing a coat advertising his central Ohio painting business, jumping up on a ledge and kicking out a window in the Capitol building.

Whitehall police recognized Faulkner’s coat from previous interactions with him and alerted the FBI on Jan. 11, 2022.

During his sentencing, Judge Beryl A. Howell agreed to allow Faulkner to use medical marijuana while imprisoned.

Five people died and more than 140 were hurt during the riot.

