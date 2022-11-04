ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rolling Stone

Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman

If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
WNCT

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oprah Endorses Fetterman Over Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race

The mogul had helped launch the Republican candidate to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her daytime talk show as a regular guest. TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
Washington Examiner

Biden, Obama rally to push Fetterman, Shapiro across the finish line in PA

President Joe Biden and his onetime boss, former President Barack Obama, appeared at a campaign rally Saturday for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-PA) in hopes of helping them win their respective Senate and gubernatorial races. Shapiro leads Republican state Senate leader Doug Mastriano by...
Pitt News

Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza

Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Newsweek

Wind Blows Down American Flags Behind John Fetterman at Obama Rally: Video

An unfortunate incident caused by the weather was captured in a video taken at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. Fetterman is the current lieutenant governor for the Keystone State and is the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey. He is facing off against the Republican nominee, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz. As a key swing state that played a pivotal role in Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Pennsylvania's midterm races have received considerable attention from both the Democratic and Republican establishments.
The Independent

Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies

With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman...
