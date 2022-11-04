Read full article on original website
Independent Candidate Drops out, Backs Fetterman: 'Democracy at Risk'
John Fetterman's campaign for Pennsylvania Senate is getting a boost from a candidate who dropped his independent bid and endorsed the Democrat out of concern for the future of U.S. democracy. Everett Stern announced his withdrawal in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, citing his low polling numbers in the race...
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Fetterman 'much worse' than predicted, says reporter who lowered expectations before debate
The debate performance by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate, was "much worse" than expected, according to a journalist who said she recently spoke with him. Charlotte Alter, a senior correspondent for Time magazine, sent a now-viral tweet critiquing Fetterman after he faced off against Republican...
Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman
If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
In Pittsburgh rally with Fetterman, Obama says GOP is unprepared to tackle inflation, crime
Former President Barack Obama rallied with Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman on a warm Saturday in Pittsburgh in front of thousands of supporters. But he highlighted his speech by trying to get those less politically involved to join the movement and support Democrats in the party’s closing argument to voters before Election Day.
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Oprah Endorses Fetterman Over Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race
The mogul had helped launch the Republican candidate to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her daytime talk show as a regular guest. TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
Washington Examiner
Biden, Obama rally to push Fetterman, Shapiro across the finish line in PA
President Joe Biden and his onetime boss, former President Barack Obama, appeared at a campaign rally Saturday for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-PA) in hopes of helping them win their respective Senate and gubernatorial races. Shapiro leads Republican state Senate leader Doug Mastriano by...
Fact-check of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday. Fetterman and Oz debated for one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C. WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter...
Pitt News
Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza
Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
SEAN HANNITY: John Fetterman is a giant fraud
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pretending to be an "industrious blue collar worker" on "Hannity."
Wind Blows Down American Flags Behind John Fetterman at Obama Rally: Video
An unfortunate incident caused by the weather was captured in a video taken at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Saturday. Fetterman is the current lieutenant governor for the Keystone State and is the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey. He is facing off against the Republican nominee, TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz. As a key swing state that played a pivotal role in Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Pennsylvania's midterm races have received considerable attention from both the Democratic and Republican establishments.
Former President Barack Obama, Senate candidate John Fetterman rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Former President Barack Obama rallied for democratic candidate for senate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday. Just three days before election day, in a state that could determine the balance of power in congress, the message from Democrats was clear — democracy, freedom and hope are on the ballot.
WGAL
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman...
Oprah endorses Fetterman over Dr. Oz, whose career she helped launch
Oprah Winfrey announced her endorsement of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman in his U.S. Senate race against Mehmet Oz, her former TV sidekick. Polling shows the tight race will most likely come down to a photo finish in next week’s midterms. “If I lived in Pennsylvania I would have already...
In final pitch, Fetterman pushes back on GOP attacks in areas seen as vulnerable
In a closing pitch to voters on Sunday in Harrisburg, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back on a number of Republican attack lines and repeated many of his own as Democrats wait to see if Tuesday’s results will bear out their messaging strategy. With an assist from state...
